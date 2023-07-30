The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis promoted: Patricia “Tricia” Richardson to officer for people analytics and talent management in the People and Culture Division; April Buchanan to vice president and assistant general auditor; Renea Daesch to vice president Treasury Division software engineering; Scott Trilling to group vice president and chief financial officer; Keith Taylor to assistant vice president of research information services; Stephanie Usher to assistant vice president in the administrative service technology center; Jun Zhang to assistant vice president of information technology; Darin Heintz to assistant vice president in bank supervision.