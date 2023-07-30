FOCUS St. Louis added board members: Darryl Collins, Commerce Bank; Lauren Daming, Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale; Ja’Net Daniels, AssuredPartners; Dawn M. Gipson, Centene; Sara Govero, Govero Asset Management; Jackie Janus, FleishmanHillard; Natasha Leonard, Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition; Sekhar Prabhakar, CEdge; Dr. Jody Sowell, Missouri Historical Society.
The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis promoted: Patricia “Tricia” Richardson to officer for people analytics and talent management in the People and Culture Division; April Buchanan to vice president and assistant general auditor; Renea Daesch to vice president Treasury Division software engineering; Scott Trilling to group vice president and chief financial officer; Keith Taylor to assistant vice president of research information services; Stephanie Usher to assistant vice president in the administrative service technology center; Jun Zhang to assistant vice president of information technology; Darin Heintz to assistant vice president in bank supervision.
Brian Kelley joined IWR North America as virtual design and construction manager.
Lewis Rice named member Emily K. Bardon to lead the DeLux Practice Group.
Practical Data Solutions added Dr. Greg Judice as client success manager.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Louis District, installed Col. Andy J. Pannier as district commander.