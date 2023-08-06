FOCUS St. Louis added board member Sara Govero, Govero Asset Management.

Wiegmann Associates added Ann Price as project administrator.

McCarthy Building Companies hired Chris Arb as senior business development manager.

Saint Louis Fashion Fund named two new board members: Dwight Carter, Brainchild Productions; Ted Wight, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty.

Nidec Motor Corporation promoted Bryan Carr to senior market manager of its commercial and industrial group.

Carmody MacDonald added Matthew A. Thoelke as an attorney in the firm’s litigation group.

Scott Nieberle joined HBM Holdings as vice president, corporate development & strategy.

First Mid Bank & Trust appointed Mandy Lewis as executive vice president, chief operations officer.

Duke Manufacturing appointed Nedra Sadorf as the company’s first chief marketing officer.

Delta Dental of Missouri promoted Jon Jennings to chief operating officer and Cipriano Mascote to chief actuarial officer.

Pat Coleman joined Alberici as vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion.

The Association for Corporate Growth appointed Brent Baxter as chief executive officer, and Amy Ruebsam as senior vice president of membership

The Washington University School of Medicine named breast cancer surgeon and researcher Dr. Rebecca L. Aft as the inaugural Jeffrey F. Moley Professor of Endocrine and Oncologic Surgery.

Klementyna M. Cichocki joined Schowalter & Jabouri as a staff accountant in the audit department.

LeMeridien St. Louis Claytonhotel appointed Matt Korsos as general manager.