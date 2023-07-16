The United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation named Dr. Enbal Shacham to its board of directors.

The Haven of Grace appointed eight to its board of directors: Jill Boone, Enterprise Holdings; Sabrina Cockerham, The LIGHT Foundation; Dr. Venita Govan, Beyond Housing; Tyla Miller, Rabo AgriFinance, and Sentiment Sessions; Lesa Steward, volunteer through community engagement; Kim Tate, vice president/new business, EZRA Coaching; Dr. Adetunji Toriola, Washington University School of Medicine; Gerald (Jerry) Wille, retired, Boeing.

First Mid Bank & Trust welcomed Kathleen Spies as Community Reinvestment Act retail loan officer.

Tarlton promoted Lindsey Widmer to senior preconstruction manager.

David M. Minnick joined the Mediator and Senior Arbitrator Panels of United States Arbitration & Mediation.

Facial plastic surgeon and otolaryngologist Dr. Robert T. Cristel, joined Sound Health Services’ ENT Associates and Synergi Facial Surgery division at offices in Chesterfield and O’Fallon, Missouri.

Midas Hospitality promoted Jim Cavallo to senior vice president of operations and marketing.

Delta Dental of Missouri named Kiran Achen chief information and digital officer.

The Association of College and University Housing Officers–International awarded Paul Wuennenberg, of WK Architects, the Outstanding Corporate Friend Award.

Argent Capital Management promoted Jed Ellerbroek Jr. to portfolio manager.

Twain Financial Partners hired Sara B. Butts as client services accountant.

Kwame Building Group added Davidra Smith as accounting manager, and Lee Anderson and Tarun Kumar as project engineers.