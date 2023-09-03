Ryan Gordon joined Greensfelder’s St. Louis office as an associate in the firm’s Business Services group.

Milestone Equipment Holdings added Ralph Western as chief operating officer at the corporate headquarters in St. Charles.

Mercy Health Systems added Dana Haynie as service line president for cancer care.

Littler hired Colleen Vetter as senior counsel in the firm’s St. Louis office.

Schowalter & Jabouri, added Janet L. Stafiej to the firm as senior manager for assurance and business services, and Blake G. Shehorn as staff accountant II in the Tax and Business Services department.

Henri Roca joined PALM Health as family medicine physician and functional medicine specialist.

4M Building Solutions hired Arlinda Demiraj as FMLA/Leave specialist out of the company’s St. Louis headquarters. The company hired Scott Macdonald as a district manager, and Benjamin Langelier as an account manager at the Bloomington, Illinois office.

Anders named Missy Kelley the firm’s first chief growth officer.

Landmarks welcomed two board members: Sarah Duffy, community organizer, and Robert Duffy, who is retired from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch; and two advisory board members: David Charles, AIA Resource Center, and Joan Long, former owner of Patty Long Catering. The association hired Zeck Schultz as operations manager.