The Missouri Public Transit Association named President and CEO of Bi-State Development Taulby Roach, as president of its board of directors.

Diane Maier joined the Staenberg Group as first director of operations for The Hub STL and The Gallery at The District.

Memory Care Home Solutions named Jill Cigliana executive director.

BAM Marketing Agency promoted Courtney Longhi to executive director of media.

The University of Missouri–St. Louis named Michael “Michi” Tobler as the E. Desmond Lee Endowed Professor in Zoological Studies. Tobler is also senior scientist at the Saint Louis Zoo.

Valley Insurance Agency Alliance named Michael Thornton as book management coach.

Jeff Journey joined BW Packaging as the vice president of aftermarket.

Real estate developer Mia Rose Holdings added Ryan Spinner as business & financial analyst.

Billy Marks joined IWR North America as prefabrication manager.

Both The National Law Journal and Trial Lawyer Magazine recognized Eric Holland, founder of Holland Law Firm, as one of America’s Most Influential Trial Lawyers of 2022.

The Economic Development Council of St. Charles County promoted Thomas Redd to assistant vice president of economic development.

Armstrong Teasdale added Associate John H. Chassaing to the firm’s St. Louis office.

The National Sporting Goods Association chose Mike Thompson, of Rawlings, as one of four inductees in the Class of 2024 Sporting Goods Industry Hall of Fame.

Jonathan Pulphus Jr., joined Area Resources for Community and Human Services as director of grant initiatives.