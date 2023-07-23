The board of Grant’s Farm unanimously promoted Steve Byrd to general manager.

Mia Rose Holdings added partner Mark Paluczak as chief financial officer.

HousingWire.com named Chelsea Vonder Haar, senior vice president of marketing for USA Mortgage, a 2023 marketing leader.

Three St. Louis members of the International Facility Management Association earned professional certifications: Phillip Russell, of Enterprise Holdings, earned a Certified Facility Manager designation; Nicholas Wiegand, of Centene, earned the Facility Management Professional certification; Jimmy Dunn, of Schneider Electric, earned a Sustainability Facility Professional certification.

Russ Phillips joined Terril & Co., as a senior research analyst.

Powers Insurance & Risk Management hired Giovanni “Johnny” Favazza as commercial lines risk management advisor.

The Doe Run Company hired Carlos Henriques as director of sales and marketing.

Signature Orthopedics added Dr. William Behrens, Jr., and Dr. Alexander J. Heck. Both are St. Louis natives and start in September.

Husch Blackwell appointed Jamie M. Lawless chief executive elect. She will move into the chief executive role on Feb. 1, 2024.

The Missouri Healthcare Association and Garden View Care Centers named Courtney Nieves as a national, future leader in long term and post-acute care for the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living. Nieves is administrator of Garden View Care Center at Dougherty Ferry.