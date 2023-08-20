Spire named Stephen Mills senior vice president and president of Spire Missouri.

Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca, added partners Michael J. Flannery and A. Blaine Finley.

A.T. Still University-Missouri School of Dentistry & Oral Health hired Olayinka Adekugbe as a public health dentist.

The American Bar Association named Bill Bay president-elect, effective August 2024. Bay is a partner with the St. Louis office of Thompson Coburn.

Poettker Construction promoted four in Preconstruction and Estimating: Gary Richter to MEPFP director, Justin Luitjohan to preconstruction manager, Justin Dulle to lead estimator, and Mike Smith to senior estimator. The company promoted two in Project Management: Peter Ratermann to senior project manager and Nick Stockard to senior project engineer.

Melissa Byers joined Allliance Technologies as director of operations.

Kwame Building Group added Junior Theolus as project administrator and diversity monitor, Patrick Jeep as project controls scheduler, and Chris Draper as project engineer and construction manager.

Armstrong Teasdale named Partner Untress “Trez” Quinn as managing attorney of the firm’s Edwardsville, Illinois office.