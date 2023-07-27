TOWN AND COUNTRY — The CEO of the Town and Country-based consulting firm Perficient will step down in October.

Jeffrey Davis, who has held the role since 2009, will move to the role of executive chairman. The company's chief operating officer, Tom Hogan, will become CEO, effective Oct. 1.

"I have a tremendous amount of confidence in Tom and the extended executive team, as well as the rest of Perficient," Davis told analysts on a conference call Thursday morning. "We've got a deep bench, and I'm very confident in their ability... We've got something really special here."

At the same time, the board will expand from eight seats to nine. Hogan will fill the additional seat.

Before Perficient, Davis was chief operating officer at Vertecon. Perficient acquired Vertecon in 2001, and Davis became Perficient's COO.

Davis was part of the company's shift from Austin to St. Louis. Perficient was headquartered in Austin, Texas, and the acquisition of Vertecon gave Perficient its first St. Louis presence.

Davis was promoted to president in 2003, and appointed CEO in 2009. Over the years, the firm's center of gravity gradually shifted to St. Louis, and in 2009 the headquarters moved here.

The company reported second quarter revenues of $231 million on Thursday, up from $223 million during the same quarter last year. Earnings were $26 million, down from $28 million in the second quarter of last year.

Perficient has nearly 7,000 employees, as of December.