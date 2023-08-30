Polished.com, Inc., an online appliance retailer that started as the local, family-run Goedeker's, has agreed to pay $100,000 to former company CEO Albert Fouerti and former vice president Elie Fouerti in a settlement over unpaid rent and other property-related costs.

In March 2022, Polished, now based in Brooklyn, entered a lease agreement with a company owned by the Fouerti brothers for a New York City office building. Polished claims the Fouerti brothers’ company violated the lease agreement by failing to pay about $1.2 million for work done to the office property, according to government filings.

The Fouerti brothers’ company claims this expense was the responsibility of Polished, and that the appliance retailer was in default of the lease for failing to pay rent.

In August, Polished terminated the office lease agreement and agreed to pay $100,000 by the end of the year, in addition to three months of insurance premiums and real estate taxes on the office.

Albert Fouerti was CEO of Polished from August 2021 to October 2022. He, along with Elie Fouerti and former chief financial officer Maria Johnson were forced out of the company amid an internal investigation.

An audit of the company last year found that the former CEO charged the company $800,000 in expenses that were not related to the business.

Polished reported a 37% drop in sales in its most recent quarter report.

The company also recently regained listing status on the New York Stock Exchange American, as it had previously failed to meet multiple SEC deadlines for required filings; though on August 15, the NYSE announced the suspension of Polished stock warrants trading due to low trading price.