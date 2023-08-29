ST. LOUIS — A city board on Monday approved plans to demolish part of a historic complex for a charter school and a proposal to raze a Central West End warehouse and build senior apartments there.

The St. Louis Preservation Board narrowly approved, in a 4-3 vote, Kairos Academies’ request to demolish three vacant buildings at the former Alligator Oil Clothing Cos. buildings, a manufacturing complex west of Gravois Avenue and Meramec Street in Bevo Mill, to make way for its high school.

The Cultural Resources Office, which staffs the board, had denied a request from Kairos and its developer, Urban Improvement Conglomerate, to demolish a building at the complex that city officials said was a major contribution to the Alligator Oil property getting in the National Register for Historic Places. That designation, although it doesn’t prohibit demolition, is key for owners to receive historic tax credits and serves as a point of cultural pride. CRO had approved Kairos’ request to demolish two other building at the property.

Kairos was co-founded by Jack Krewson, son of former Mayor Lyda Krewson, and opened in 2019. It currently has more than 400 students in fifth through ninth grades at a commercial building on South Jefferson Avenue and Miami Street in south St. Louis’ Marine Villa neighborhood.

But it’s aiming to add 500 students and wants to relocate to accommodate that growth. The new location would support up to 600 students, Kairos leaders have said.

Charter schools are publicly funded but independently run, generally separate from public school districts.

Developer Urban Improvement Conglomerate said Kairos needs to demolish the third building in order to accommodate a parking lot and the school’s athletic fields. The complex’s uneven grading makes it too challenging to otherwise preserve the building, said UIC principal Brent Crittenden.

Crittenden also said that Kairos had sought to buy a property north of the site to avoid razing the building but that the property was too expensive for the school.

Commissioners Catherine Hamacher, Michael Killeen and Michael Allen — who drafted the Alligator Oil complex’s nomination to the National Register — voted against the demolition. Commissioners Anthony Robinson, David Richardson and Alderman Bret Narayan voted in favor. Board Chair Richard Callow broke the tie in favor of demolition.

Kairos won’t be able to demolish it until it receives a building permit for its entire redevelopment.

The board also approved Independence Center’s request to demolish the former Allied Photocopy building, at 4221 Forest Park Avenue, across from the Cortex tech district, to make way for a four-story apartment building. The project would create 38 senior apartments.

Independence Center, which provides mental health services, is located next to the property.

The Cultural Resources Office said that although the building would be considered “of merit,” it is not considered historically or architecturally significant enough to secure a place in the National Register of Historic Places. The CRO also said that the neighborhood has changed considerably over the years with several renovated and new buildings as well as vacant properties that make the likelihood slim of designating the neighborhood as historic.

The board also reviewed a request to have the Savings Trust Company of St. Louis, at 4915 Delmar Boulevard, in North City’s Fountain Park neighborhood, be nominated to the National Register. The building is considered to be a “great example,” city staff said, of a Classical Revival bank.