ST. LOUIS — Tens of thousands of pieces from the International Photography Hall of Fame’s camera collection are up for auction this weekend as the museum looks to refocus its efforts on honoring inductees and their work and expanding its international presence online.

In addition to cameras and lenses, the collection also contains early movie cameras and projectors, pre-photographic animation items, miniature cameras, military cameras, cameras disguised as pocket watches, photographic viewing instruments and dark room equipment.

“This is a very unique sale, it’s very encyclopedic,” said consultant George Glastris, who is working with the Hall of Fame. “It has everything in the history of photography because it’s a museum collection. There’s something from every era.”

The auction will be held online Saturday and bidding will start at 10 a.m. Thousands of pieces are available, many of which have been packaged together into 600 lots.

One notable piece for auction is an early 20th century Pinkham and Smith camera lens, which is starting at $1,500. Glastris said this piece, often used for fine portraits, is rare because Pinkham and Smith only made these lenses to order and they are the finest makers of soft focus lenses.

Another piece for sale is the Minolta Space Meter 1 Degree, a prototype designed for NASA. The item for auction is a prototype of the space light meter used by the Apollo 8 in 1968 and the following NASA moon missions. It was donated to the IPHF by Minolta Corp. This lot, which includes two Minolta cameras in addition to the space meter, is starting at $1,500.

While there are a handful of high-priced items, most of the inventory consists of duplicates or low-value pieces.

Most of the collection was donated by the family of Ernest H. Brooks Sr. when the Hall of Fame was still part of the University Museums at the Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbra.

"The camera equipment wasn't aligned with the Hall of Fame," Mark Braun, co-chair of IPHF, said. "It was like there were two separate areas of the organization."

The camera collection has stayed in storage since the IPHF moved from California to Oklahoma City in 1983, and later when it moved to St. Louis in 2013. The museum moved from its location in Grand Center to a Fenton facility in May. This space doesn’t have a gallery for visitors. Instead, the Hall of Fame has concentrated its efforts on virtual exhibitions and programming.

Braun said all the items being sold were donated with no restrictions to the museum, this means the IPHF is free to do what they want with the items. Though this is not always the case with donations, Braun said the title for this specific collection is clear. He also said the Hall of Fame has notified the Brooks family of the auction.

Glastris said the IPHF reached out to him for his services last summer and he connected the museum with Illinois-based Donley Auctions, the company facilitating shipping and sales.

Owner Randy Donley said he was not surprised when he learned of the Hall of Fame looking to shrink its camera collection.

“Museums have been selling off collections for years,” Donley said. “Storage is way too expensive to keep duplicates.”

He expects to see a lot of decorators and artists make bids this weekend. Glastris said that there are still plenty of camera collectors out there looking for a good deal, too. While the company cannot guarantee that the cameras sold are functional, Glastris said several of the pieces technically work and he recommends buyers get their purchased serviced before use.

Glastris anticipates more than $100,000 to be made Saturday and for most of the lots to be sold.

"I understand the auction house has been getting a lot of interest," Braun said. "We're eager to see what happens."