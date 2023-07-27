ST. LOUIS — Stifel Financial Corp.'s Global Wealth Management division reported its 10th consecutive quarter of record revenue, a lone bright spot amid a downturn in overall company profits.

The St. Louis-based financial services firm's Global Wealth Management division reported $758.2 million in the second quarter of the year — an 8.6% boost from the same period last year.

Stifel reported a 17% drop to $125 million in net income for the year while revenue was flat at $1.1 billion.

“We were able to leverage another record quarter in our Global Wealth Management segment to partially offset the continued market challenges faced by our Institutional Group," Chairman and CEO Ron Kruszewski said in a statement. "As markets normalize, I expect that Stifel will capitalize on its increased scale and continue the firm’s long history of profitable growth.”