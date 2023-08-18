Polished, formerly Goedeker’s, reported a 37% drop in sales during its second quarter earnings call with investors Tuesday.

Leadership of the Brooklyn-based online appliance retailer reported $87.8 million in net product sales compared to $138.5 million in the prior year period.

CEO Rick Bunka attributed the decline to a pullback in luxury appliance sales and declines across the balance of mass appliance categories.

Bunka said the company will continue consolidation efforts by reducing headcounts and moving to a single warehouse by the end of the year, while also reducing inventory.

Polished’s gross profit was $40.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, a 24% decrease from the same period in 2022.

The company recently regained listing status on the New York Stock Exchange American after filing the appropriate materials as the company previously failed to meet multiple SEC deadlines for required filings.

Polished started as Goedeker’s in St. Louis in 1951. In 2019, a New York private equity firm, 1847 Holdings, bought the company and later merged it with Appliances Connection, changing the name to Polished.

An audit of the company last year found that former CEO Albert Fouerti charged the company $800,000 in expenses that were not related to the business.