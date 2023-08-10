ST. ANN — Save A Lot is selling its remaining 18 St. Louis-area stores to its retail partner Leevers Supermarkets, Inc., which will continue to operate them under the Save A Lot name.

Current area employees will not be impacted, a spokesperson for Save A Lot said.

This sale completes the discount grocery chain’s move to becoming a licensed wholesaler. In late 2020, St. Ann-based Save A Lot began to shift ownership and operation of all stores to independent owners.

“Since its inception, Save A Lot has filled an important need as a discount, high-quality hometown grocer in each community it serves. Our retail partners are closest to and best positioned to meet the needs of those customers,” Leon Bergmann, Save A Lot CEO, said in a press release.

“The time was right for us to step fully into our role as a licensed wholesaler and put all operations in the hands of our dedicated retailers,” he said.

Leevers Supermarkets operates 29 stores, most of which are in Denver and Philadelphia.

“We remain fully committed to delivering an exceptional shopping experience with unmatched value to every shopper who walks through our doors,” Gabe Disbrow, president and CEO of Leevers Supermarkets, said. “We’re looking forward to being a part of the St. Louis community.”

Founded in Cahokia in 1977, Save A Lot has more than 800 stores in 32 states.