Members of the United Food and Commercial Workers have rejected a contract offer from Schnucks grocery stores and have authorized calling a strike if negotiations fail.
The UFCW represents more than 1,000 Schnucks deli, seafood and meat workers in Missouri and Illinois. They are not going on strike now, but their vote gives union leadership the ability to call a strike, "should it become necessary," according to a union statement.
“Dissolving our healthcare fund is not an option and the wage package should reflect the true definition of ‘FAIR PAY,’” UFCW Local 88 President Dan Telle said in a statement.
This story will be updated.