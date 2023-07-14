ST. LOUIS — Schnucks seafood, meat and deli workers approved a new contract this week, averting a strike at the St. Louis County-based grocery chain.

Members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 88 had rejected a previous contract offer in June, and voted to authorize a strike if negotiations failed.

UFCW Local 88 President Dan Telle said Friday that 87% of members voted to approve the new proposal.

"We're ecstatic about it," Telle said. "No one wants a work stoppage."

UFCW Local 88 represents about 11% of Schnucks' workforce. It has about 1,000 members who primarily work in the deli, seafood and meat sections of Schnucks stores in Missouri and Illinois. A different chapter, the UFCW Local 655, represents about 4,500 Schnucks employees who work in all other sections.

Schnucks said in a statement that the new, three-year contract with Local 88 is effective through March 29, 2026.

Local 88 members threatened to go on strike twice during the last round of contract negotiations. The first time was in April 2021, when they rejected a contract proposal that would allow Schnucks to staff the meat, deli and seafood counters with workers from other store departments.