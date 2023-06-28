ST. LOUIS — The security company that raised concerns over the dangerous conditions at downtown’s Railway Exchange Building has been awarded a default judgment against a firm connected to the property’s absentee owner.

The parent company of Citizen’s Guard Security, Citizen’s Investigation, was awarded $51,698 and court costs against Triple Double Realty after the Florida-based company did not respond to the security firm's April lawsuit.

Citizen's sued Triple Double when the company failed to pay the security firm for patrolling Railway.

Triple Double is owned by Andrew “Avi” Greenbaum, who also owns the Railway Exchange Building under Hudson Holdings.

Citizen’s Guard Security was hired to patrol the vacant 21-story Railway Exchange, at 615 Olive Street, in January after the property was condemned for public safety hazards and Greenbaum faced growing pressure from its lender and St. Louis officials to boost security.

Emails between the security firm and city officials depicted dangerous conditions at the 1.2 million-square-foot property, including drug use, criminal suspects hiding from police, people living in between floors and thieves using underground tunnels to access the building, among other reports.

