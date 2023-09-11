CREVE COEUR — Local women’s clothing and home goods retailer Soft Surroundings has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Headquartered in Creve Coeur, Soft Surroundings is looking to sell its direct-to-consumer assets to online women’s clothing brand Coldwater Creek under Newtimes Group, according to a Monday press release.

Soft Surroundings is owned by Brentwood Associates, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, and has 44 retail locations throughout the country that are slated to close pending the approval of the retailer’s bankruptcy petition.

Locally, the brand has a location across from the Galleria mall in Richmond Heights.

Store closing sales began on September 3, according to bankruptcy filings.

The company filed for bankruptcy on Sunday in the Southern District of Texas.

According to the filings, Soft Surroundings has less than $750,000 of cash on hand, which isn't enough to continue operations needed to preserve the brand for the proposed agreement with Coldwater Creek.

Additional bankruptcy documents show that Soft Surroundings has up to $50,000 in estimated assets and between $50 million and $100 million in estimated liabilities.

In July, the company issued a layoff notice with the state of Missouri ahead of the closure of its Mexico, Missouri distribution center. Layoffs occurred on Sept. 1 and affected 80 workers, according to the notice.

Soft Surroundings and affiliates Soft Surroundings Intermediate Holdings LLC, Triad Catalog Co. LLC and Triad Retail LLC are covered in the Chapter 11 filings.

"Over the past year, we have taken significant steps to fortify our financial standing including rightsizing our business to better match current market conditions,” Bridgit Lombard, Soft Surroundings executive chair, said in a Monday press release.

"This will allow us to adapt, restructure and emerge more resilient, ensuring the longevity of the beloved Soft Surroundings brand for our customers and partners."