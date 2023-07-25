ST. LOUIS — A local developer is looking to lead the renovation of the historic and long-vacant Cleveland High School on the city's South Side.

Chris Goodson said the project is still in its infancy, but Cleveland could be redeveloped into housing, retail and even office space for nonprofits.

"This is an exciting opportunity," Goodson said Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Goodson will ask a St. Louis development board to name him and his firm, Goodco LLC, as redeveloper of the iconic castle-like building, just east of Grand Boulevard on Louisiana Avenue in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood.

The move is a "baby step" toward the anticipated redevelopment, and Goodson said he will collaborate with the neighborhood, alderman and city on finding the right mix for the 11-acre property, at 4352 Louisiana Avenue.

St. Louis Public Schools closed Cleveland High School in 2006 and lists it for sale for $2.5 million. The school was built in 1915 and was designed by noted architect William B. Ittner and named for President Grover Cleveland.

But since its closing nearly 20 years ago, fires and vandalism have further damaged the school. Goodson said the property has major deterioration, specifically with its roof.

Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority will review Goodson's request at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom and telephone.

Goodson recently said he is in talks to sell all five locations of his Fields Foods grocery stores.

This story will be updated.