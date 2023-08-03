ST. LOUIS — The long-sought resumption of daily nonstop service between St. Louis Lambert International Airport and San Francisco will take place early next year, airport officials announced Thursday.

Southwest Airlines on March 7 will begin a daily direct flight to San Francisco International Airport. Lambert hasn't had nonstop service to that facility since March 2020, when Southwest and United Airlines each dropped the route.

The San Francisco direct service will be in addition to Southwest's existing nonstops to nearby Oakland and San Jose.

"We have gotten inquiries from the public consistently" about adding San Francisco nonstops, Lambert spokesman Roger Lotz said.

Southwest next March also plans to add seasonal once-a-week service from Lambert to the Mexican resort town of Los Cabos. In the past Lambert has had only charter service to that location.

Meanwhile, Lambert no longer is offering daily flights by Cape Air to Kirksville, Missouri; Marion, Illinois, and Owensboro, Kentucky.

Cape Air had flown those routes under the federal Essential Air Service program, which subsidizes flights to and from various smaller cities across the country.

But the federal Department of Transportation chose a competing bid from Contour Airlines to instead provide service from the three small cities to Chicago O'Hare International Airport. The change took place Tuesday.

Lambert continues to offer Essential Air Service flights to Quincy, Illinois; Burlington, Iowa and Jonesboro, Arkansas, all via Southern Airways Express.