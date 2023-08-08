Spire, the St. Louis-based natural gas utility, announced Tuesday that it has named a new president for its Missouri operations.

The company said Stephen Mills is its new president of Spire Missouri. Mills had previously overseen Spire's operations on the western side of Missouri, but will now lead its work statewide. He has worked for the company since 2014.

Mills replaces Scott Carter, "who has accepted a leadership position elsewhere in the industry," Spire said in a press release.

It's not the only change that Spire's leadership team is navigating. In March, the company announced CEO Suzanne Sitherwood would retire at the end of the year, after more than a decade atop the utility.