A year after a record-busting 9-plus inches of rain caused damaging widespread flash flooding across the St. Louis region — followed two days later by more torrential rain — repairs have been made and valuables have dried out, but some places open to the public say the financial and physical effects linger.

More than 130 businesses were damaged in the late-July 2022 flooding, along with more than 750 homes across St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County. The U.S. Small Business Administration approved $28.3 million in disaster loans.

Some places didn’t open for months, and others are battling the opposite: they re-opened quickly, but their customers assumed otherwise and are slow to return. At the St. Ferdinand Shrine, it survived but still can’t welcome visitors back.

Boutique owner Katie Reuther Reuther said she thought she had gotten really lucky after the massive rains, because the front doors of her Whistle Stop 301 store appeared to have withstood the flood. Her inventory of candles, wall décor, jewelry, clothing and more on the main floor looked untouched.

But when Reuther opened the door to her shop’s basement, she was met with water that had reached the top step. She didn’t have flood insurance, because the building in St. Peters isn’t in a floodplain.

“It was pretty devastating when it happened,” Reuther said. “It was very unexpected… I missed out on part of [my store’s] busiest time of the year. I wasn’t sure I’d even get to open at certain points.”

The electrical panel in the basement was shot and wasn’t replaced for 10 days. She lost thousands of dollars of inventory from the humidity and the heat. Trying to dry out a 150-year-old building took weeks and goods became musty, moldy and dank, she said.

A new water heater was needed and the building’s foundation required work. Reuther called it “one of the most stressful and difficult times” of her life. The months of September and October were excruciating, she said.

She also had to coordinate the over 40 vendors she collaborates with to come and remove their inventory.

Some days, Reuther doubted she would ever reopen. She told herself that if she didn’t reopen by November, she’d let go of the store and move on to a new venture. She opened Nov. 2, just in time for holiday shopping.

Since then, neighbors and nearby businesses have turned out in support and loyal customers are excited Whistle Stop 301 is up and running again, she said.

“It took forever to get back to this point,” Reuther said.

Financially, Reuther is not yet fully recovered.

“I lost three months of revenue while having to rehab and replace things out of pocket,” she said. “The momentum is definitely moving in the right direction. The trajectory looks like I’ll be okay eventually, but it could take a few years.”

‘Starting to feel normal’

At Third Degree Glass Factory, co-founder Doug Auer said people are still asking him how the glass blowing studio and event space is holding up.

“People assume that we didn’t recover, but we opened within weeks,” Auer said. The business is a gallery, studio and event space. Bookings were cancelled after the flood, but they’re back to full capacity, he said.

Last July, around three feet of water flooded the Central West End location. Moving water knocked over pedestals holding hundreds of works of glass, resulting in tens of thousands of dollars in art lost.

Auer, a glass artist who co-founded Third Degree Glass Factory in 2002 with entrepreneur Jim McKelvey, called the flooding an “absolute devastation.”

After coming out of a rough few years due to the pandemic, watching the studio flood in minutes “seemed like a really devastating blow,” Auer said.

The water seemed to recede as quickly as it came. Within the hour, Auer was back in the studio joined by half a dozen supporters, in boots, ready to clean up broken glass, hose down tables and chairs, and offer hugs.

“I saw people I hadn’t seen for a year come to clean up,” he said. “From a personal level, it would’ve been really difficult for me [without that support].”

A year later, Third Degree Glass Factory continues to make minor repairs. These needed fixes created some opportunities for updates around the space. New custom cabinets were installed in the conference room at the end of last year and the studio was able to rebuild and add more pedestals, Auer said.

Still, the studio is lagging behind — whether this is fallout from the pandemic or from the floods, Auer is unsure. He said he suspects people are staying away because they think the studio is still reeling from flood damage.

But after many months, the gallery is finally starting to feel similar to pre-flood times.

“The quality and caliber of work is starting to get back to what it used to be,” he said. “The studio is starting to feel normal again.”

Closed for the summer(s)

A building as old as the St. Ferdinand Shrine in Florissant gives its caretakers challenges on a good day.

Carol Campbell, director of the shrine, said the 200-year-old building eventually dried out after being waterlogged from flooding. That’s the good news. The bad news: It will be at least a couple more months before the site reopens to visitors.

St. Ferdinand’s Shrine has chronicled its restoration process online.

Still on the shrine’s to-do list: additional floor work, high altar restoration and painting the church, convent and rectory.

St. Ferdinand Shrine dates back to the early 1800s. The campus, which includes a convent, church, rectory and schoolhouse, was the home to the region’s only canonized Catholic saint, St. Rose Philippine Duchesne.

Today, Campbell was adamant that it’s restoration, not renovation, that’s happening.

“Our job as caretakers is to ensure that it will be here for future generations in the best state it can be in and we take that very seriously,” she said. “We want it to last another 200 years. It takes time and perseverance and care to do what all those generations did before us.”

Despite the elongated timeline, Campbell is confident the site will see full recovery. She hopes to reopen to the public on Nov. 18, the feast day of Catholic St. Rose Philippine Duchesne.

The site continues to suffer financially from the flash floods. Though Campbell said their insurance company has been good to them, the policy only covers the cost of repairs.

The shrine survives off of donors and renters. Not being able to host events, especially weddings, has been quite a blow, Campbell said.

Missing out on summer visitors, for two summers now, has also been devastating. The out-of-school months are usually the busiest for the campus.

“It’s been terrible to navigate without revenue,” said Campbell, who said she hasn’t had the heart to look at specific numbers yet. “It’s been very hard…I have to trust that it will be okay. Other generations have had to deal with it, so we have to as well.”

There have been some bright spots for St. Ferdinand’s Shrine. Campbell said she is grateful water didn’t enter any of the museum cases that hold artifacts from the 1700s. Dehumidifiers and climate control technology all help ensure the artifacts, artwork and relics housed in the buildings are in a dry, stable environment.

And, the community of Florissant and previous visitors have been both supportive and generous. A group of local kids pitched a lemonade stand to help raise money.

“When I look from where we are compared to July 26, it’s great,” Campbell said. “I’ve seen other areas flooded before — but it’s different when it’s a place that I believe is holy ground.”