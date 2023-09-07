MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Local construction company Paric Corp. has named a new president six months after its previous leader resigned.

Mike Rallo will now lead the Maryland Heights-based firm, Paric announced in a news release. Rallo most recently served as vice president of operations and has been with the company since 2003.

"It was crystal clear that Mike was the right person to help lead our company to a new era of sustained growth,” Joe McKee, chairman and CEO of Paric Corp., said in a statement. “He has a proven history of leadership among our clients and colleagues, and is focused on growing and developing our next generation of leaders.”

Rallo replaces Keith Wolkoff who stepped down in March. Rallo had led the Express Scripts campus project in north St. Louis County, River City Casino and other developments, according to a release.

Paric also announced that Vice President Todd Goodrich has been named COO and executive vice president. Goodrich has been with the company since 1997.

