Target is amassing a highway’s worth of curbside pickup lanes at its Hampton Avenue store. And Tara May Martinez, of Wentzville, wouldn’t be afraid to park in one as she shops inside.

“I don’t care, because, you know what? Nobody’s gonna tow me away,” Martinez said, standing next to the department store’s 13 curbside pickup lanes.

Curbside pickup spots, lanes and zones have popped up in parking lots since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. A Post-Dispatch analysis of Google Earth historical images showed that curbside lanes at St. Louis-area Targets have more than quadrupled since 2019.

A Target spokesperson confirmed Drive Up — where a customer buys online, parks in a designated space at the store and a worker brings out their purchases — is its fastest growing same-day shopping option.

Some recent Target patrons said that quick pickup options cause congestion and force longer parking lot walks for in-store shoppers. Others said curbside shopping makes trips to the store quicker, cheaper and more accessible.

Mary Anne Potts, of St. Louis, opts for curbside when her shopping list is short. Waiting on a recent Thursday in the often-packed Hampton Target lot on an order that included diapers, the mother of six said the store’s setup is necessary.

“It seems excessive that we all use it so much,” Potts, 42, said. “But I know sometimes at this Target, every spot is full.”

Nicholas Argyres, a Washington University business professor, said people shifted the way they made purchases during the pandemic. But things have changed, he said.

“The evidence is, they snapped back to their old behaviors really quickly, faster than people thought,” Argyres said.

Paul Sala, who has lived in St. Louis for decades, noticed curbside spots start to pop up right before the pandemic started. He still likes to browse the aisles occasionally, but with nine children, curbside saves him a few minutes. And, it helps keep costs down.

“We don’t buy as many things when we’re looking at them online,” Sala, 52, said. “There’s not so many impulse buys.”

Lana Azar, who lives in the city’s Shaw neighborhood, was also a fan of curbside pickup from the very beginning. With the pandemic, it became a good way to keep herself and others safe, she said, and Target also offers some coupons that are exclusive for drive-up.

But during a recent trip, Azar had to run into the store. After placing her online order, she realized that she needed scissors to give her children back-to-school haircuts.

The growing rows of drive-up spots at the Target doesn’t matter to Azar.

“There’s always plenty of parking,” Azar, 48, said “Probably too much parking, in the city.”

Grace Sisk, of St. Louis, was walking into Target on a recent Thursday and said she likes doing all the shopping herself. The 22-year-old said she’d only convert to a curbside shopper if life got busier. And while the Hampton Target has ample parking, she said it’s frustrating when she can’t find a spot, as curbside lanes take up a large swath of the parking lot.

Not just for big-box stores

Restaurants that have amped up their carryout business are designating parking spots for customers and delivery drivers picking up orders, eating into the number of spaces available for dine-in patrons.

In downtown Kirkwood, two 15-minute parking spots occupy the spaces right by PJ’s Tavern, and designated accessible spots are rows away. Judy Claes, 81, was parked in a one of the short-term spots outside of the restaurant for longer than 15 minutes on a recent visit. The owner allowed her to park there, she said, as she had a disabled parking placard.

“Well, for us, parking is usually a hassle because we need handicap [parking] and there’s not that many handicap places,” Claes said. “So, parking is definitely an issue. I mean, there’s a lot of places we won’t go because the parking is not accessible.”

Kirkwood Public Services Director Christopher Krueger said accessible parking in the nearby lot, which serves multiple businesses, is centrally located, close to the sidewalk. Kirkwood doesn’t regulate private lot curbside spots any more than normal parking spots; businesses with private parking can do what they want, said Jonathan Raiche, Kirkwood’s director of Planning and Development Services.

For $100, Clayton business owners can apply to the director of public works for a curbside pickup zone on a public street in one of the city’s commercial zones, according to a city {a class=”c-link” href=”https://ecode360.com/37155836” rel=”noopener noreferrer” target=”_blank” data-stringify-link=”https://ecode360.com/37155836” data-sk=”tooltip_parent”}ordinance{/a}. In Kirkwood, businesses can apply to the Street Code Issues Team for a 15-minute street parking spot. Krueger said the team hasn’t denied an application.

Adam Scimone, 39, called curbside spots “interesting,” he said, “because a lot of the areas that are seeing a rise in the curbside pickup may not have been designed for that specific use, and so some of these places are more constrained than they need to be.”

Scimone, parking in busy Clayton, said he hopes the people who design parking lots consider the ratio of curbside spots to longer term parking.

“I have little kids, and so sometimes it’s really, really helpful to do curbside pickup,” he said. “There’s other times where I’ll be walking with my children through a parking lot and pass 10 empty curbside pickup spots, and it adds an extra 50 or 60 feet to my path, which might not seem like a lot — but whenever you’ve got two screaming children, every little step counts.”