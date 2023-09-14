ST. LOUIS — Total Access Urgent Care plans to reopen five St. Louis-area locations that are temporarily closed.

The urgent care chain, which has 27 sites in the area, has closed clinics at different times over the course of the pandemic, said Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations Kelly Baynes.

Like many health care providers, Total Access saw patient volumes drop during the COVID-19 pandemic as residents delayed medical care, and the company temporarily closed some sites.

Then the clinics saw a flood of patients looking for COVID-19 tests, but a shortage of health care workers, some of whom had to take on childcare responsibilities, and others who were leaving the industry.

Depending on how busy the location is, a single Total Access clinic can be staffed by between six to 12 people, Baynes said.

Five locations are now temporarily closed. The chain aims to reopen them gradually, between November and the spring of 2024. The clinics are in Ellisville, St. Peters, Valley Park, North Kirkwood and Sunset Hills.

Baynes said Total Access’ tuition reimbursement for radiology technologists helped increase staffing, as well as its new training programs for emergency medical technicians. One of the courses runs for seven weeks, the other for 12 weeks.

Urgent cares have proliferated in recent years, but Baynes said patient demand hasn’t slowed.

“In reality, if our doors are open, the patients will come,” Baynes said.