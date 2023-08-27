Key Equipment and Supply Co., a family-owned environmental equipment company based in St. Louis, is capping off its 60-year anniversary with a renovated headquarters and an active plan for handing over the reins to new, handpicked ownership.

In honor of the anniversary, and with the second generation of the Hyink family still leading the way, the company has renovated its St. Louis headquarters, giving it a much-needed upgrade and expansion after the growth of the last few years.

“We’ve done well, we’re going to do even better,” said Steve Hyink, president of Key Equipment. “One thing my father taught me: If you take care of the customers, everything else is simple. I took that to mean, don’t just be a bidder — be the innovator.”

Steve Hyink’s mother and father started Key Equipment and Supply Co. in October of 1962 and began by covering parts of Illinois and Missouri, selling products like trash trucks, street sweepers and paint stripers.

The company name was coined by founder Robert Hyink, with the goal in mind to always be “the key to quality,” according to his son, Steve Hyink.

“He was a very sharp businessman,” Steve Hyink said of his father. “He did quite well. And the business grew and grew.”

Handing it over

At the age of 12, Steve Hyink said, he began riding to the office with his father. He started working in the parts department, assisting mechanics working on repairs.

He advanced through the company until 1994, when his dad surprised him by saying, more or less, “Here’s the keys — I’m out.”

“He was subtle about it, but he asked my opinions on everything,” Steve Hyink said. “And I thought he just wanted to verify that he was going down the right path, but it turns out it was quite the opposite — he wanted to make sure that I was going down the right path, and I didn’t really see it happen until he pulled that in ‘94, just before his retirement.”

Over the course of Steve Hyink’s tenure, the company has grown to cover Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Illinois. In addition to selling equipment for refuse and recycling services, street maintenance and water and sewer services, they also offer rental options, often used after events like parades or by contractors working on projects, and provide servicing even after the sales.

At the time of his father’s retirement, Steve Hyink said the company was worth around $7 million. Now having been with the company full-time for 41 years, he said it’s currently valued around $40 million.

And, as the company has expanded, having only opened the Springfield, Illinois, location about two years ago, so too have the efforts to keep the tight-knit feeling alive between the different branches. For Christmas parties, for instance, the company rotates between office locations for the annual celebration, covering hotel expenses for those who want to attend.

“What I love about this company is it is so family-oriented, and you just don’t find that anymore,” said Katie Westfall, sales manager located at the Kansas City office. “Everybody’s just so close, and we’re all friends. It just makes it such a fun environment to work in.”

And, according to Chuck Barcom, owner of Gateway Disposal STL and client of Key Equipment, that treatment extends to the customers.

“These guys are good,” Barcom said. “It’s a good company, been around for a very long time. And they treat you like family.”

In the past four years, Steve Hyink said much of the growth the company has seen — from the opening of the Springfield location to an increased focus on hydroexcavation — is due to Mike Vislay, who was vice president until being named the CEO of Key Equipment earlier this month.

Vislay had been working as a vendor for the company for about 17 years and came aboard officially in 2019, while his wife and son were still living in Pittsburgh, and made plans with Steve Hyink to eventually buy him out of the company.

Vislay, who said he and his wife have always wanted to own a business, has plans for expanding to more territories, but said he doesn’t want to get too big “to where it’s not a family-feel company.”

And, even though ownership will be leaving the Hyink family’s hands, the mentorship between Steve Hyink and Vislay very much resembles that of a father and son.

“I told him it was not fair to pull his kid out of school and make his wife move,” Steve Hyink said about Vislay’s start at the company. “I said, ‘Why don’t we start our project, of me teaching you everything I’ve learned about Key Equipment? Why don’t you just move down, move in with me, and we’ll ride back and forth to work together?’”

And so Steve Hyink, after marrying his wife, Sharon, in September of 2019, said he had to tell his new bride less than a month later, “Oh, guess what? We also have a son, and he’s a 285-pound 40-year-old man.”

Steve Hyink, now 64, said he plans to retire in the next few years, having handed the reins over to Vislay in many capacities. He said that the decision to sell was not at all tough for him, considering whom he’s selling to.

“Probably my proudest achievement is coming up with the succession plan that I have, and having the right guy in the right place at the right time,” Steve Hyink said. They’re in the fourth year of a 10-year ownership agreement.

“The pinnacle of my career is being able to say, I know how I’m going to sunset. I’m not just going to walk away. I’m going to fade out slowly over the next few years, and I have put this company in the most capable hands I know of,” he said.