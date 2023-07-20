CLAYTON — St. Louis County has sold the long-vacant 7UP headquarters to a developer, officials announced Thursday.

The 11-story building and an adjoining vacant lot in Clayton were sold for $3.8 million to Clayton City Ventures LLC, an entity affiliated with Revive Capital Development of Kansas City. The developer has filed plans to turn the properties, at 121 and 111 South Meramec Avenue, into luxury apartments.

Soft drink maker 7UP was once headquartered at the building before St. Louis County used it for offices. The adjacent lot used to house the county health department and labs before the building was razed.

Both sites have been vacant for over a decade, and the county tried to sell the properties for years. The St. Louis County Port Authority, which handled the sale, issued a request for proposals last year.

"We look forward to this prime property in downtown Clayton coming online as a vibrant addition to the county seat, attracting more residents and boosting our tax base," County Executive Sam Page said in a statement.