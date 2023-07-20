ST. LOUIS — The board overseeing the city’s economic development arm on Thursday approved an additional $884,000 for two marketing and consulting companies that the agency's executive director has credited for improving community outreach and operations.

The board for the St. Louis Development Corp., which manages development and tax incentives citywide, approved $680,000 to hire Candid marketing firm and $204,000 to hire Levy Consulting. SLDC Executive Director Neal Richardson said Levy has helped his agency restructure and streamline policies and procedures over the past year.

"As the public engages SLDC, it will not just see us as a governmental agency, or supportive governmental agency, (but) that we are top, engaged, innovative around how we're thinking through incentives, how we're thinking through operations, how we're thinking throughout products and programs," Richardson said.

The contracts approved Thursday bring Candid's total to $1.8 million and Levy's to $354,000.

SLDC has faced pushback related to the number of consultants the agency has hired in recent years, including from Alderwoman Cara Spencer, a new SLDC board member, who questioned the amount of money Candid has been receiving. Spencer was not in attendance on Thursday, and the meeting proceeded with no opposition and few questions.

Of Candid's contract, $288,000 will go to the Kansas City-based marketing firm's fee and public relations, social media work and internal communications duties. Co-owner Sara Freetly said that total is a reduction from the $300,000 fee the firm previously charged SLDC.

The rest of the $680,000 contract is allocated for media campaigns, at $250,000, including billboards and television ads, as well as website enhancements, the annual mayor's business luncheon and other expenditures.

"This is a great step in starting to shift the narrative around St. Louis into a much more positive story," Freetly said.

The $204,000 for Levy Consulting, which was hired last year for $150,000, increases the St. Louis firm's contract from 10 months to 12 months and allows for two full-time consultants to serve SLDC compared to one in a previous contract. Levy Consulting also is tasked with developing SLDC's policies and procedures and upgrading its technology. The firm's work is expected to wrap up next year.

"One of the things that I want to continue to reinforce is that there needs to be consistency across all departments around how we address procurement, compliance and other matters as we are managing public dollars," Richardson said. "It provides an opportunity for transparency and also holds each one of us accountable."