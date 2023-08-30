ST. LOUIS — Local design and planning firm HDA Architects has promoted five employees, the company said in a release this week.
“I’m thrilled to announce our new leadership team that will help shape HDA Architects’ future," HDA President Jack Holleran said in a statement. "This team has substantially grown our business through new markets, insights and innovations. Their promotions are well deserved and reflect their integral status at HDA.”
Those employees are:
- Patrick Holleran, promoted from vice president to senior principal of business development. Holleran is the son of Jack and has been with the company for 23 years.
- Angela Feddersen, promoted from principal to senior principal for HDA's office in Denver
- Brice Zickuhr, promoted from director of operations to senior principal of operations
- Josh Goodman, promoted from project director to principal
- Kent Wagster, promoted from project director to principal
HDA, based in St. Louis' Forest Park Southeast neighborhood, has 35 employees. It is part of the Green Street Real Estate Ventures umbrella.