ST. LOUIS — City officials have given developer Lux Living an ultimatum: Stabilize its crumbling buildings on South Kingshighway or the city will bill Lux for the work.

The long-vacant row of buildings just south of Interstate 64 has continued to fall into disrepair since St. Louis officials denied Lux Living's request to demolish them for a new apartment complex. The properties, near Barnes-Jewish Hospital, now have collapsed awnings, disintegrating brick steps and holes in exterior walls.

The developer has been in the crosshairs of city and neighborhood officials since a former Lux Living employee alleged that the owners, brothers Victor Alston and Sid Chakraverty, had talked about going around the city’s building division to demolish the properties. The company has denied the allegation.

"This is bigger than just these buildings. These are the poster-child for demolition by neglect," Alderman Michael Browning said Thursday. "By taking action on these properties, the city is sending a message that we care about our communities, and we won't let bad actors continue to harm them."

The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Lux Living is a prolific apartment developer but has courted controversy over the years for its business dealings, which include suing a rival developer and moving tenants into buildings that were still under construction.

The row of seven buildings in the 1000 block of Kingshighway were dilapidated before Lux Living bought them in 2021 from an affiliate of Drury Hotels. But Lux has done little work to maintain the buildings and had wanted to raze them to make way for a new, six-story apartment complex.

But the city denied the demolition request last year, stating that the buildings were structurally sound and that the proposed design would not fit neighborhood standards.

Residents in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood have long complained about the decaying conditions of the buildings. Browning, the alderman in the area, announced on social media this week that the city had sent letters to Lux Living mandating the company stabilize the buildings or the city will stabilize them at the company's cost. The work is estimated to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars for each building.

A department spokeswoman confirmed that the city had indeed ordered Lux to fix the properties.

"At this point," the spokeswoman said, "it is up to the owner to comply."