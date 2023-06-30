Nearly 80% of St. Louis Public Radio Guild members voted in favor of unionization, the guild said in a statement Friday morning.

After initially submitting a statement of interest in joining a bargaining unit in January with goals of compensation equity; commitments to diversity; equity and inclusion in the workplace; career growth; and other employment protections, the station is now home to Missouri’s first public media union.

“Today we make history — not only at St. Louis Public Radio but throughout the state of Missouri,” said Brian Munoz, a photojournalist and multimedia reporter at St. Louis Public Radio who is also a member of STLPR Guild’s organizing committee. “This monumental step is proof our workers are eager to ensure St. Louis Public Radio is a more equitable and sustainable news organization for the years to come.”

The unit includes 37 full- and part-time non-managerial journalists, producers, on-air talent and marketing professionals and is represented by the Communications Workers of America.

The radio station operates as part of the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

"We understand that they voted and we are happy the process followed was democratic and fair," Christian Basi, University of Missouri system spokesperson, said.

"There is a 10-day waiting period before results are certified by the Missouri Board of Mediation," Basi said. "After that, we expect eligible employees to begin contract negotiations with our office of employee and labor relations."

Jason Rosenbaum, a political correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio and member of the STLPR Guild’s organizing committee, said in a statement, “This vote shows, without question, that St. Louis Public Radio’s employees want to make this cherished journalistic institution a place where people want to work and build long-time careers."