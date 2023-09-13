ST. LOUIS — St. Louis University said it is now seeking a developer for two Olive Street properties it initially had planned to demolish after preservationists said they planned to protest the school’s decision.

SLU last week sought a permit from the city of St. Louis to demolish two 19th century buildings at Olive Street and Compton Avenue that the university bought in August as part of an effort to improve the neighborhood around its campus.

Sign up for the Brick City newsletter Steph Kukuljan and other business reporters bring you insights into St. Louis-area real estate and development.

But preservationists argued the buildings, although not in a protected historic district, have ties to restaurateur Tony Faust, who ran a famous oyster restaurant downtown and a few markets, including the one on Olive.

On Tuesday, SLU told the Post-Dispatch that while it had applied for a demo permit, it decided to also seek a developer interested in acquiring and redeveloping the properties.

“SLU is committed to ensuring the long-term vitality and vibrancy of the campus and the surrounding community,” the school said in a statement. “It is in no one’s interest for the buildings to continue to deteriorate indefinitely.”

The 126-year-old brick buildings, at 3221 and 3225 Olive Street, are located across from SLU’s athletic fields. Preservationists say that one of the buildings, the old market, is the last of Faust‘s restaurant empire. The properties are just outside the boundaries of Mill Creek Valley, a historic Black neighborhood that the city demolished for a highway.

But the buildings aren’t in the National Register of Historic Places nor in a preservation review district, which would have given the city an opportunity to deny the demolition permit.

Protest organizer Bryan Hadley likened the situation to the Culver House, a 19th century home on Delmar Boulevard that was also not in a review district or in the National Register. The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra demolished the Culver House to make way for its $100 million expansion.

“This is merely routine hedge pruning and housekeeping for SLU,” Hadley said in a press release. “There is no plan cited for this land.”

Hadley said his group still planned to hold a protest despite SLU’s decision. The protest will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Olive Street site.