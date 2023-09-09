The Delmar Maker District’s newest addition, Maker’s Locale, could open as early as March 2024. And true to its name, each business will display its product being made, giving customers a look into the creation process.

The new dining and event space at 5232 Delmar Boulevard will feature Alpha Brewing Company Distillery, Steve’s Hot Dogs, Fountain Off Locust (a spinoff from Fountain on Locust) and the Mexican-inspired restaurant, Nixta.

“We want them to see the action, to see the food being cooked,” said Doug Auer, co-founder of Third Degree Glass Factory. “The product you’re consuming is being made, whether it’s glass, whisky, coffee — we want you to see what you’re consuming. It adds value.”

The complex is one of the efforts by Auer and co-founder Jim McKelvey to revitalize the stretch of Delmar Boulevard sandwiched between Kingshighway and Union boulevards. Once a hustling commercial corridor full with apartment buildings, car dealers and a dry cleaner, the street later fell to disuse.

“Jim and I both believe that this section of Delmar is a vital connector for the West End and the Loop,” Auer said. “We thought if we can find a way to revitalize Delmar it would be a great place to be.

“We want to be the center, not the edge,” he said.

Now, the Delmar Maker District is home to Third Degree, MADE Makerspace, Craft Alliance Center of Art + Design, coffee house Brew Tulum and The Magic House at MADE. Auer said the mission is to create a retail and social space where artisans can thrive.

Auer said developer Jassen Johnson selected which businesses to include in Maker’s Locale, so that they could benefit from one another. The businesses also all have a visible component, taking customers behind the scenes.

Danni Eickenhorst, co-owner of Steve’s Hot Dogs and owner of The Fountain on Locust, is excited that the “process of being made” will be front and center.

Eickenhorst said she is friends with Johnson so when he began to work on Maker’s Locale, Eickenhorst was invited for a tour of the proposed space. After hearing the vision for the hub, Eickenhorst decided she was on board.

“We wanted to take Steve’s Hot Dogs back to the original design where they’re making hot dogs in front of you, because it seemed to get folks excited,” Eickenhorst said. “Folks can invent a whole new hot dog when it’s being made in front of them.”

The opportunity to be involved with Maker’s Local “very much felt like kismet,” Eickenhorst said, given the district’s proximity to Forest Park, home of the 1904 World’s Fair where hot dogs and ice cream cones were popularized.

At the Fountain On Locust, the ice cream counter is the show for customers. Because of this, the Fountain Off Locust will deviate from its flagship location and exclusively serve ice cream items rather than its full food and ice cream menu.

“People love to sit there and watch, especially kids,” she said. “There will be more of a focus on ice cream concoctions and ice cream martinis.”

Steve Zagor, adjunct professor of food business at Columbia Business School, said that creating visual components for diners has been done in different ways for a long time. With the popularization of open kitchens, which customers can see into, chains such as Sweetgreen and Shake Shack lets customers watch their salads being mixed and their burgers being flipped.

“We’ve also seen Millennials and Gen Z push for extreme transparency,” Zagor said. “People are always concerned with the story of how things are being made. It gives incredible comfort to know the effort and care that goes into how things are done for us.”

He called it a “Willy Wonka experience,” where customers experience the excitement of watching their food be made in anticipation of tasting.

“People want to see energy,” Zagor said.

Between the former car wash and auto body shop buildings will be an 8,000-square-foot shared outdoor beer garden to encourage movement between each eatery and socializing. Maker’s Locale also plans to have a regular lineup of events and live music, according to Auer.

Auer said Maker’s Locale renovations have been in the works for well over a year and with an estimated $3 million investment. Though initially slated to open this fall, Auer said they are now eyeing next spring for a launch date, as they had underestimated the time needed to plan and complete the project

Also in the works is 5095 Delmar Boulevard, a new restaurant space with two residential units upstairs, which will be ready early next year, and SMOOTH House, a Smart Home for Occupational Therapy Healing headed by a team out of Washington University.

“We want it to be a walkable community,” Auer. “This is a local destination where you can park your car and walk from one thing to another and enjoy other retail components.”

Two additional restaurants from Nixta owner Ben Poremba, Elaia and Olio, are planned to open in the Delmar Maker’s District in 2024, along with a fourth restaurant.

“This is a neighborhood that needed this. Look at the support behind that,” Eickenhorst said of Third Degree Glass Factory’s Third Friday events and Brew Tulum’s bustling patronage.

“We want to activate the street and bring people back to the neighborhood,” Auer said. “It’s important to bring people back to it. That’s always been our goal.”

“It doesn’t happen overnight,” he said. “This place is not done growing.”