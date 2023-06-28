ST. LOUIS — Metro Transit on Wednesday increased to $5,000 its signing bonuses for newly hired bus drivers and other key employees, citing continued "critical workforce shortages."

The bonus, which will be in effect for 90 days, replaces the $2,000 bonus that Metro began offering in August 2021. Metro has said that helped its recruitment efforts but that the agency still has far too many vacancies.

In addition to bus drivers, the bonus is available to new paratransit van drivers, mechanics and MetroLink operators and electricians.

Due to the employee shortage, Metro earlier this month implemented another round of bus service reductions and route changes. The agency earlier this year also cut back the service area for its Call-A-Ride paratransit vans.

As of last week, Metro had 240 bus driver vacancies, 15 MetroLink operator openings and 88 van driver vacancies.

Metro and its parent agency, the Bi-State Development Agency, are in negotiations with its main employee union on a new contract.

Last fall, Metro said, the two sides agreed to a 5% general pay increase retroactive to last July 1 while negotiations on a final deal continued. The old contract expired June 30, 2022.