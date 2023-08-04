Missouri is once again suspending sales taxes on back-to-school items for a weekend to help families prepare for a return to the classroom without breaking the bank.
Missouri’s tax-free weekend this year started just after midnight today and lasts until midnight Sunday.
Anyone can shop without paying any state or local sales taxes on included items, even if you’re not shopping specifically to go back to school or if you don’t live in the state.
Here’s what to know when planning your shopping.
Which stores participate in tax-free weekend?
According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, every store in the state will be part of Missouri’s tax-free weekend. Municipalities within the state can no longer opt out of the sales tax after Senate Bill 153 was passed in 2021.
The Department of Revenue said tax-exempt items bought online also count toward the tax-free weekend. The items can be delivered after the weekend, but the transaction has to be completed Aug 4-6 and shipped to a Missouri address.
Are there limits to how much items can cost to be tax-free?
Yes, some items have price caps to qualify for tax exemption.
According to the Missouri Department of Revenue:
A piece of clothing must cost no more than $100.
School supplies can’t exceed $50 per purchase.
Graphing calculators need to cost no more than $150.
Computer software must cost no more than $350.
Computers, laptops and peripheral devices, like keyboards or a mouse, can cost no more than $1,500.
For example, a pair of jeans that costs $50 is tax-free, but a Chiefs jersey that costs $130 will be taxed.
What are all of the qualifying tax-free items?
These clothing items will be tax-free:
Belts
Cloth and other materials for making uniforms and other clothing
Coats
Diapers, both cloth and disposable
Dresses
Gloves
Hats
Housecoats and slippers
Jackets
Leggings
Pants
Shirts
Shorts
Shoelaces
Shoes or boots
Socks
Tights
Undergarments
Computer items that will have taxes suspended include:
Compact disk drives
Daughterboards
Digitizers
Disk drives
Desktop and laptop computers
Display monitors
Keyboards
Memory modules
Microphones
Modems
Motherboards
Mouse
Multimedia speakers
Printers that must be connected to a computer
Random access memory
Scanners
Single-user hardware
Single-user operating systems
Soundcards
Storage drives
Tablet computers or iPads
Tower computer systems
Video cards
You will not have to pay sales taxes on these school supplies:
Art supplies
Art razor knives and replacement blades
Backpacks
Binder clips
Blank computer disks
Book bags
Card stock
Chalk
Crayons
Dry-erase markers
File folders
Graphing calculators
Globes
Glue
Handheld calculators
Hole punches
Index divider tabs
Index dividers
Inkjet refills
Journals
Lunch boxes
Magnetic note pads
Maps
Mini pocket packs with paper
Musical instruments
Note cards
Notebooks
Padlocks
Paper
Poster mounting putty
Pushpins
Rubber bands
Rulers
Scissors
Staplers
Staples
Stencils
Tape
Textbooks
Thumbtacks
USB flash drives
Writing instruments
Writing tablets
Are there items that don’t qualify?
While these items may be used in school, these are not included in the tax-free weekend:
Adding machine tape
Batteries
Belt buckles
Blackboards
Briefcases
Bulletin boards
CD players
Copiers
Desktop telephones
Digital cameras
Envelopes
Facial tissues
Film
Film processing
Furniture or fixtures
Handbags
Handkerchiefs
Headbands
Headphones
Halloween costumes
Handheld media devices, like iPods
Jewelry
Keepsake boxes with paper
Locker mirrors
Mailing tapes
MP3 players and accessories
Non-digital cameras
Paper trimmer and blade refills
Portable telephones
Power strips
Pre-recorded compact discs and DVDs
Radios
Scarves
Single-use cameras
Sporting equipment
Standalone printers
Storage bags
Sunglasses
Tablecloths
Thank-you notes
Ties
Umbrellas
VHS tapes
Watches
Watchbands