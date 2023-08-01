ST. LOUIS — TechSTL, the newly formed technology council, has entered into an agreement to take over programming for Venture Café St. Louis.
Venture Café St. Louis is the programming arm of CIC St. Louis, which is at Cortex.
After a hiatus in July, Venture Café's Thursday Gatherings will resume this week. A full calendar of events can be found at venturecafestlouis.org.
Annika Merrilees
Business reporter
