The Baked Bear’s St. Charles' location has closed its doors, the ice cream sandwich shop announced on Facebook Tuesday.

“We are incredibly blessed to have experienced this chapter of our lives as small business owners in our community, and while it is bittersweet to close the shop, we are THANKFUL for your business, your support and your partnership these past five years,” Missy Bange Tillman, of the company, wrote online.

The Baked Bear’s first Missouri location opened on Delmar Boulevard in The Loop in 2018, and later closed. A St. Charles store began welcoming customers at its Main Street spot in 2021. The business also had kiosks at Enterprise Center during Blues games.

The Baked Bear is known for its variety of homemade cookies which can be paired with different ice cream flavors to create custom sandwiches. Previous cookies of the month included banana chocolate chunk, cinnamon roll, blueberry muffin and Mexican hot chocolate.

“The Baked Bear has been a labor of love for our family for the past FIVE years,” the post reads. “We opened our first location 10 days after our youngest child was born. We welcomed thousands of St. Louisans and visitors at our Delmar and St. Charles locations. We survived a worldwide pandemic and spread joy to countless families with doorstep deliveries, then pop-ups, then school and local charity fundraisers."

Despite being officially closed, Tillman said their family worked to bake off their final ingredients over Labor Day weekend to deliver and donate over 1,000 cookies to schools and hospitals.