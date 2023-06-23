ST. LOUIS — The Sweet Divine, a cupcake bakery and food truck that once won the Food Network competition show "Cupcake Wars," is closing Saturday after 13 years in business.

In a Facebook post, owners Jenna and Jason Siebert announced that they were retiring and had been unable to find a buyer for the business.

The company started as a food truck in 2011 and, after opening a shop in the Southampton neighborhood, moved to its longtime location in Soulard in 2013. A fire in 2016 shut them down for nine months, but they reopened in the same location with a redesigned space.

In 2012, the company won an episode of "Cupcake Wars" with two of their concoctions, Banana Moon Pie (banana cupcake with a marshmallow filling, dipped in white chocolate and topped with a marshmallow meringue) and Drunken Pig (Newcastle beer and sharp cheddar cheese cupcake with a sharp cheddar cream cheese frosting, topped with bacon).

Along with cupcakes, the bakery is also known for making cakes and especially wedding cakes.