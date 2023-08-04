Driver Bobby "Shazam" Bailey learned he was out of a job by watching a fellow employee hang a sign on the fence at the Yellow Corp. truck yard in St. Louis' Kosciusko neighborhood.

Despite being off work, Bailey had arrived at the terminal Sunday morning after a colleague called him to relay that things weren't looking good at Yellow. He was told to vacate the premises by 11 a.m. Bailey said he was one of the last cars to leave.

“No letter, no layoffs, nothing,” the 42-year-old former city driver said. “The company did us dirty. There was no premeditation.”

Bailey, a Yellow employee since 2018, is one of more than 500 St. Louis-area former workers whose questions about health insurance, severance pay and more remain unanswered by the company, and their own union, following the company's abrupt closure this week.

On Monday, the Teamsters Union announced it had received notice that the Nashville, Tennessee-based trucking giant was closing operations and planned to file for bankruptcy. At the end of 2022, Yellow Corp. had nearly 30,000 employees, 24,000 of them represented by unions, according to regulatory filings.

After avoiding a strike in late July, Bailey said Yellow employees were told last week that they would just be making deliveries — no freight pickups. He said the number of deliveries began to dwindle until there were only nine to 11 drivers on the road instead of the usual 36 drivers.

James Thiessen worked for Yellow since he was 18. Now 56, he said he is too young to access his pension without penalty. He's worried about his health insurance and what it will cost him out of pocket.

Everything Thiessen knows about what's next comes from a Facebook group made up of St. Louis-area Yellow employees. With little information from their unions or the company, former workers are relying on one another to share what they know.

“It’s just crazy, insane. The way they did it shocked everyone,” Thiessen said of Yellow’s silence. “It’s been hard and extremely stressful."

Finally, on Thursday, Bailey received a letter from the Teamsters National Freight Industry Negotiating Committee stating that it had been informed by Yellow's attorney that letters of permanent layoff and consequent termination had been sent, and members should receive their notices by mail in the coming days. He posted it on Facebook.

While the shutdown was sudden, it didn't come as a surprise to some workers. Jim Tasch, 48, said he noticed Yellow's financial troubles during his five years as a backhand.

"It's been so up and down it's ridiculous," he said. "It's been like that for as long as I've been there — cutting hours, poorly repaired equipment."

He said the bankruptcy was bound to happen but he never thought of leaving Yellow, as the company's paid health insurance benefit was "second to none."

Tasch has been searching for a new job, one that is "preferably union, but if worst comes to worst, I'll take what I can get."

Jefferey DePillo, 58, has already started a new job as a dumpster truck operator. He said it's non-union and pays less, but he needs the health insurance to help care for his wife’s Parkinson's disease.

DePillo said it was a “gut-punch” when he learned he’d be losing his company-covered health care.

“It’s no fault of mine,” he said. “I did nothing wrong to deserve this. I really loved what I was doing. I loved who I worked with.”

Three months short of five years with Yellow, DePillo is also now without a fully vested pension plan and he hasn’t seen any compensation for unused vacation days.

Two days after that closing sign went up, Bailey and about a dozen others returned to hang their safety vests on the terminal’s fence. With their names and dates of employment scrawled over the bright neon, it was a way to show that had been there.

“It’s nerve-wracking,” Bailey said. “We’re just all out there, chugging along and looking for work.”