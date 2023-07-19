Business reporter Steph Kukuljan, who covers real estate and development in the St. Louis area, joins co-hosts Liz Miller and Beth O'Malley to discuss Brick City, her weekly email newsletter, as well as recent articles. One of those topics was the fire at a historic church turned into a skate park, Sk8 Liborius. Kukuljan talks about the impact of the development, and the fire, and the group's plans for the future.