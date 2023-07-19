Business reporter Steph Kukuljan, who covers real estate and development in the St. Louis area, joins co-hosts Liz Miller and Beth O'Malley to discuss
Brick City, her weekly email newsletter, as well as recent articles. One of those topics was the fire at a historic church turned into a skate park, Sk8 Liborius. Kukuljan talks about the impact of the development, and the fire, and the group's plans for the future.
Photos: Fire burns Sk8 Liborius, once the St. Liborius Catholic church in St. Louis Place neighborhood
Four-alarm fire in St. Louis
Firefighters continue to work the scene of a four-alarm fire in a historic church that had been converted into skate park Sk8 Liborius on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. Photo by Christine Tannous,
Christine Tannous, Post-Dispatch
Artwork is visible in the destroyed interior of Sk8 Liborious, a skate park inside the former building of St. Liborius Catholic Church, after a four-alarm fire on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis.
Christine Tannous, Post-Dispatch
Fire guts Sk8 Liborius skate park in historic north St. Louis church
Firefighters continue to put water on the smoldering remains of Sk8 Liborius, a skate park in the former St. Liborius church, on Thursday, June 29, 2023. A four-alarm fire late Wednesday burned through the early morning hours of Thursday and reduced the building to a brick shell.
David Carson, Post-Dispatch
The former St. Liborius church at Hogan and North Market streets, recently home to a skatepark, went up in flames late Wednesday and early Thursday, June 29, 2023.
St. Louis Fire Department
Fire guts Sk8 Liborius skate park in historic north St. Louis church
Firefighters continue to put water on the smoldering ashes of Sk8 Liborius, a skate park in historic north St. Louis church, on Thursday, June 29, 2023. A four-alarm fire late Wednesday that burned through early morning hours of Thursday burned the roof off and reduced the building to a brick shell. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson, Post-Dispatch
St. Liborious sanctuary
A historic photo of the altar and sanctuary of St. Liborius church in north St. Louis. The altar is now at the Nazareth Living Center in south St. Louis County, a move facilitated by the St. Louis Archdiocese's Reclamation Center.
Video: Fire guts Sk8 Liborius skate park in historic north St. Louis church
St. Liborius to Sk8 Liborius
Evan Stovall of Oakville skateboards Dec. 11, 2021, in the former St. Liborius Church, now Sk8 Liborius.
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
Firefighters continue to work the scene of a four-alarm fire in a historic church that had been converted into skate park Sk8 Liborius on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. Photo by Christine Tannous,
Christine Tannous, Post-Dispatch
Firefighters continue to work the scene of a four-alarm fire in a historic church that had been converted into skate park Sk8 Liborius on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. Photo by Christine Tannous,
Christine Tannous, Post-Dispatch
Firefighters continue to work the scene of a four-alarm fire in a historic church that had been converted into skate park Sk8 Liborius on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. Photo by Christine Tannous,
Christine Tannous, Post-Dispatch
Firefighters continue to work the scene of a four-alarm fire in a historic church that had been converted into skate park Sk8 Liborius on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. Photo by Christine Tannous,
Christine Tannous, Post-Dispatch
Firefighters continue to work the scene of a four-alarm fire in a historic church that had been converted into skate park Sk8 Liborius on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. Photo by Christine Tannous,
Christine Tannous, Post-Dispatch
Joss Hay, right, part-owner, gets a hug from Lucy Mertz, left, volunteer, as firefighters continue to work the scene of a four-alarm fire in a historic church that had been converted into skate park Sk8 Liborius on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. Photo by Christine Tannous,
Christine Tannous, Post-Dispatch
Firefighters continue to work the scene of a four-alarm fire in a historic church that had been converted into skate park Sk8 Liborius on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. Photo by Christine Tannous,
Christine Tannous, Post-Dispatch
Firefighters continue to work the scene of a four-alarm fire in a historic church that had been converted into skate park Sk8 Liborius on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. Photo by Christine Tannous,
Christine Tannous, Post-Dispatch
Firefighters continue to work the scene of a four-alarm fire in a historic church that had been converted into skate park Sk8 Liborius on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. Photo by Christine Tannous,
Christine Tannous, Post-Dispatch
Firefighters continue to work the scene of a four-alarm fire in a historic church that had been converted into skate park Sk8 Liborius on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. Photo by Christine Tannous,
Christine Tannous, Post-Dispatch
Firefighters continue to work the scene of a four-alarm fire in a historic church that had been converted into skate park Sk8 Liborius on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. Photo by Christine Tannous,
Christine Tannous, Post-Dispatch
Bryan Bedwell of Sk8 Liborius
Bryan Bedwell of Sk8 Liborius (Courtesy of Sk8 Liborius)
Dave Blum of Sk8 Liborius
Dave Blum is founder of Sk8 Liborius (Courtesy of Sk8 Liborius)
St. Liborius to Sk8 Liborius
Chris Grindz of St. Louis tricks off a rail spine while skateboarding Dec. 11, 2021, in the choir loft of the former St. Liborius Church, now Sk8 Liborius.
Photo by Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
St. Liborius to Sk8 Liborius
Skaters gather in the entrance on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in the former St. Liborius Church in St. Louis' Old North neighborhood. St. Liborius, which closed nearly 30 years ago, was bought and turned it into a community arts center and nearly block-long indoor skatepark, now called Sk8 Liborius. Photo by Christian Gooden,
Christian Gooden
St. Liborius to Sk8 Liborius
Amy Travis, of St. Louis, roller skates on an indoor halfpipe on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in the former St. Liborius Church in St. Louis' Old North neighborhood. St. Liborius, which closed nearly 30 years ago, was bought and turned it into a community arts center and nearly block-long indoor skatepark, now called Sk8 Liborius. Photo by Christian Gooden,
Christian Gooden
St. Liborius to Sk8 Liborius
Tracy Koehler, left, and Amy Travis, both of St. Louis, roller skate in an indoor halfpipe on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in the former St. Liborius Church in St. Louis' Old North neighborhood. St. Liborius, which closed nearly 30 years ago, was bought and turned it into a community arts center and nearly block-long indoor skatepark, now called Sk8 Liborius. Photo by Christian Gooden,
Christian Gooden
St. Liborius to Sk8 Liborius
Johnny Stack, 16, of St. Peters, takes a break in an area where the altar was on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, while skateboarding in the former St. Liborius Church in St. Louis' Old North neighborhood. St. Liborius, which closed nearly 30 years ago, was bought and turned it into a community arts center and nearly block-long indoor skatepark, now called Sk8 Liborius. Photo by Christian Gooden,
Christian Gooden
St. Liborius to Sk8 Liborius
Johnny Stack, 16, of St. Peters, skates indoors on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in the former St. Liborius Church in St. Louis' Old North neighborhood. St. Liborius, which closed nearly 30 years ago, was bought and turned it into a community arts center and nearly block-long indoor skatepark, now called Sk8 Liborius. Photo by Christian Gooden,
Christian Gooden
St. Liborius to Sk8 Liborius
Johnny Stack of St. Peters tricks on an indoor halfpipe Dec. 11, 2021, at Sk8 Liborius. The community arts center and indoor skate park occupies the former St. Liborius Church.
Photo by Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
St. Liborius to Sk8 Liborius
Joe Sesh, right, a junior at Washington University and Kevin Quick, left of Weldon Spring, volunteer moving a bunch of doors on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in the former St. Liborius Church in St. Louis' Old North neighborhood. The two are skateboarders who traded their labor to skate inside the old church. St. Liborius, which closed nearly 30 years ago, was bought and turned it into a community arts center and nearly block-long indoor skatepark, now called Sk8 Liborius. Photo by Christian Gooden,
Christian Gooden
St. Liborius to Sk8 Liborius
The former St. Liborius Church, photographed on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, closed nearly 30 years ago. It was bought and turned it into a community arts center and nearly block-long indoor skatepark, now called Sk8 Liborius. Photo by Christian Gooden,
Christian Gooden
St. Liborius to Sk8 Liborius
Evan Stovall, of Oakville, jumps a flat rail while skateboarding on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in the former St. Liborius Church in St. Louis' Old North neighborhood. St. Liborius, which closed nearly 30 years ago, was bought and turned it into a community arts center and nearly block-long indoor skatepark, now called Sk8 Liborius. Photo by Christian Gooden,
Christian Gooden
St. Liborius to Sk8 Liborius
A halfpipe fills the sanctuary of the former St. Liborius Church, which closed nearly 30 years ago and now is home to Sk8 Liborius.
Photo by Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
St. Liborius Church
St. Liborius Church, 1840 Hogan Street, north St. Louis
Fire guts Sk8 Liborius skate park in historic north St. Louis church
Firefighters continue to put water on the smoldering ashes of Sk8 Liborius, a skate park in historic north St. Louis church, on Thursday, June 29, 2023. A four-alarm fire late Wednesday that burned through early morning hours of Thursday burned the roof off and reduced the building to a brick shell. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson, Post-Dispatch
Video: St. Liborius Church gets new life as a skate park
