Tilray Brands recently announced the planned acquisition of eight beer and beverage brands from Anheuser-Busch. The deal hints at larger trends within the beer industry, experts say, as both brewing giant A-B and smaller-scale operations face uncertainty.

Sales of A-B products have been wavering and the Belgium-based beer maker recently reported lower North American sales during its second quarter earnings. Craft breweries have also struggled with economic hardships and continue to grapple with post-pandemic recovery efforts.

Benj Steinman, editor at Beer Marketer’s Insights, said the Tilray and A-B deal is an indicator that things for both the craft beer industry and A-B have become more difficult.

“It’s a different moment for craft beer," Steinman said. "It’s not the shiny, new toy, not the growth engine it once was. It’s not as an attractive of a [market] segment.”

The deal, which is expected to close at the end of the year, includes Shock Top; Breckenridge Brewery; Blue Point Brewing Company; 10 Barrel Brewing Company; Redhook Brewery; Widmer Brothers Brewing; Square Mile Cider Company; and HiBall Energy.

The acquisition will move Tilray Brands, a New York-based lifestyle cannabis and packaged goods company, up from the ninth largest craft beer business in the U.S. to the fifth, according to a company statement. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Andy Thomas, president of the high-end business unit at A-B, said Tilray reached out at the beginning of the year with interest in buying the brands and breweries.

“Winning in craft remains a key pillar of our strategy to lead and develop the premium segment,” Thomas said in an email to the Post-Dispatch. “We remain committed to the amazing craft brewery partners in our portfolio and focused on working with them to lead growth in the segment.”

Irwin Simon, CEO of Tilray Brands said the company intends to reinvigorate the craft beer industry.

“Tilray is fully committed to invest in and champion the future of the U.S. craft beer industry by fueling new innovation that excites and further accelerates the growth of its consumer base,” Simon said in a statement.

A-B kept the vast majority of its craft brands and key beers, as the eight brands within the deal make up less than 1% of A-B’s craft volume and are some of the company’s “less stellar-performing assets,” Steinman said.

”Both companies stand to gain from this,” he said.

The acquisition is part of Tilray’s diversified growth strategy, Steinman said.

Also part of the transaction are current employees, four production facilities and eight brewpub locations associated with the brands.

Anheuser-Busch's U.S. revenue dropped by over 10% in its second quarter, following Bud Light’s declining performance since April, when the brand partnered with transgender star Dylan Mulvaney.

Earlier this summer, Bud Light lost its crown as the country's top-selling beer for the first time in over two decades.

A-B also announced in late July the slashing of 2% of U.S. corporate employees, as a result of restructuring within the brewing company’s corporate side.

In 2022, small and independent brewers collectively produced 24.3 million barrels of beer, similar to 2021. U.S. craft beer sales volume increased 0.1%, according to data from the Brewers Association

But some established breweries have struggled recently. Anchor Brewing Co. of San Francisco closed its doors last month after 127 years due to declining sales and tough economic conditions. Locally, Maryland Heights’ O’Fallon Brewery filed for bankruptcy via a Chapter 11 petition mid-June. The warehouse is currently up for sale.

Tilray’s current portfolio includes SweetWater Brewing Company, Montauk Brewing, Alpine Beer, Green Flash Brewing, Breckenridge Distillery and Happy Flower CBD sparkling non-alcoholic cocktails.

A-B’s craft partners include Devils Backbone Brewing Company, Elysian Brewing, Four Peaks Brewing Company, Golden Road Brewing, Goose Island Beer Company, Karbach Brewing Company, Veza Sur Brewing Company, Virtue Cider and Wicked Weed Brewing.

The company acquired Craft Brew Alliance in 2020, which included Widmer, Square Mile, Redhook, Omission, Cisco Brewers and Wynwood Brewing brands.