City Foundry STL continues to expand its retail offerings with the addition of two new stores on Foundry Way.

Esther & Mila, a luxury skincare company, opened on Aug. 3, across from Sanctioned Sneaker Collective and Vibe Szn.

The Lou, a St. Louis-inspired clothing brand, launched its flagship store on Aug. 4 next to City Winery.

Esther & Mila sells a variety of plant-based facial and body skincare products, hand-crafted jewelry and fine crystals, such as quartz and crystal points. The City Foundry STL store will be open Monday thru Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. it is the store's second location.

The company’s flagship store is located in the Central West End and opened in 2014. Owner Trenna Edwards' drive to create an accessible and clean approach to what people put on their bodies is what inspired Esther & Mila’s natural plant-based philosophy, City Foundry STL said in a news release.

The Lou is a clothing store with androgynous, men’s and women’s collections of outerwear, sweatshirts, jackets, pants, hats and more. St. Louis-inspired branding, a one-of-a-kind fleur-de-lis and designs that represent the city adorn pieces that mix approachable streetwear with fashionable everyday items.

In another nod to the city, the brand’s “Diversity and Inclusion” line is currently available for purchase with pieces like sweatshirts, hats and t-shirts in a range of skin tones to reflect the people and culture of St. Louis.

The Lou comes from partners Gerad Ewing, Ian Montford, Norma Ballard and Jason Collins and will be open daily from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"There’s an untapped market for apparel that is inclusive and truly representative of the local culture, and our goal is to fill it," Ewing said. "We have so much passion for St. Louis and want our items to reflect that.”

City Foundry STL is located at 3730 Foundry Way, off Forest Park Parkway. The complex includes a food hall, an Alamo Drafthouse movie theater, Puttshack mini golf, a Sandbox virtual reality experience and retail stores.