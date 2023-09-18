GRANITE CITY — U.S. Steel plans to temporarily idle one of the blast furnaces at its Granite City plant and shift some work to other facilities, citing softening demand from the automotive industry during the United Auto Workers strike.

That furnace is the only one currently operating at the plant.

A U.S. Steel spokeswoman said Monday that the company is still determining the number of employees who will be affected at the facility, where 1,450 people work. Temporary layoffs are expected, and will begin in phases as equipment is idled. The spokeswoman, Amanda Malkowski, said in an email that the layoffs are not expected to impact all of the plant's workers.

Malkowski said the decision was made after the United Auto Workers announced plans to strike at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. UAW workers, as of Monday, were striking at one major plant at each company, including the GM plant in Wentzville.

U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski said in a statement that the temporary layoffs were expected to affect hundreds of employees. Budzinski, a Democrat, called U.S. Steel’s decision “an outrage,” and cast the company’s statements attributing the layoffs to the UAW strike as an attempt to “pit working people against one another.”

The United Steelworkers chapter in Granite City, Local 1899, wrote in a Facebook post that the union will be meeting with the company to put together a layoff minimization plan. Representatives from Local 1899 could not be immediately reached for comment.

The long-term future of the Granite City plant has been in limbo since last summer, when U.S. Steel announced plans to sell a portion of the facility to Chicago-based SunCoke Energy in a deal that would eliminate nearly 1,000 jobs.

The uncertainty around the plant's future heightened in July of this year, when the Cleveland, Ohio-based steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs made an offer to buy U.S. Steel. At least two other companies have since made offers. U.S. Steel rejected the offer from Cleveland-Cliffs, but said in August that it was reviewing proposals. The steelworkers' union has backed the Cleveland-Cliffs offer, arguing that under its labor agreement it has certain powers to oppose bids by other buyers.

As of last month, U.S. Steel was still hoping to come to an agreement to sell part of the Granite City plant to SunCoke, but had not yet reached a deal.

"At some point, we really have to protect these jobs," said Granite City Mayor Mike Parkinson. "These are good-paying, American jobs."