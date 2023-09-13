WENTZVILLE — As the Big Three automakers approach the deadline to reach a new labor agreement, the president of the United Auto Workers laid out a plan to strike across all three companies. The work stoppages would be held at targeted locations, rather than an all-out walkout. It's not known yet how that would affect General Motors plant in Wentzville, or when.

The strategy is another divergence from the union's typical playbook in negotiations with GM, Ford and Stellantis. Rather than targeting one of the three companies in negotiations, as the UAW has in the past, the plan laid out Wednesday would hit all three.

Under the UAW's plan, President Shawn Fain said, all local union chapters will remain ready to strike. At the outset, a limited number of targeted locations will be announced. Then, based on how bargaining proceeds, more locals will be called on to strike.

"This is going to create confusion for the companies," Fain said. "It's going to turbocharge the power of our negotiators."

On Wednesday afternoon, about 30 hours before the labor contracts were set to expire, Fain spoke to union members over an online livestream.

"We're making progress," Fain said. "We're still very far apart on our key priorities. To win, we're likely going to have to take action."

The company said in a statement that it has presented "additional strong offers" including historic wage increase guarantees, plant investments and shorter paths to higher wage categories. The GM plant in Wentzville employs 4,100 workers, and the UAW represents 3,700.

Fain, who was elected to his position earlier this year, has set audacious goals for contract negotiations and broken with the union's typical strategy for bargaining with the Big Three automakers. In the past, the UAW has followed a "pattern bargaining strategy," where it focuses on negotiations with one of the three automakers, and then uses that deal as the template for the other two companies.

General Motors was the UAW's target during the last round of contract negotiations, in 2019. This time around, Fain has said the union plans to go on strike against any automaker that hasn't reached a deal by the time the current agreements expire.

Labor experts say that in this sort of strike, the union may choose to target certain plants that are very lucrative. The UAW may also target sites that make key parts, creating a ripple effect to other auto plants as they run out of needed inventory.

A targeted strike would allow the union to spend its strike fund more slowly than in an all-out strike. In February, the UAW agreed to raise strike pay to $500 per week.

The decision to follow a targeted strike strategy — rather than an across-the-board walkout at all three companies — may be a sign the union feels the companies are taking negotiations seriously, said Jake Rosenfeld, a Washington University sociology professor. If the union felt it was at a complete impasse with the company, Rosenfeld said, he would expect an immediate, overall strike.

Fain said Wednesday afternoon that union negotiators "are seeing movement from the companies." The UAW initially proposed a 40% wage increase, and Fain said GM's latest proposal includes an 18% increase over four-and-a-half years. But, he added, the proposals don't make up for inflation, and "don't reflect the massive profits that we have generated for these companies."

If new agreements aren't reached, Fain said, the union will make a 9 p.m. Thursday announcement of which locals would go on strike first. The contracts are set to expire two hours later.