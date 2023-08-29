Urban Fort Play is looking for a buyer as co-owners Megan King-Popp and Monica Croke plan to soon step away from their McKinley Heights’ indoor playground business.

“As Urban Fort has grown and thrived over these six years, our home lives have also changed and require more of us these days,” King-Popp said in a statement to the Post-Dispatch. “And so, we have made that difficult decision to move on to the next chapter of our lives.”

King-Popp and Croke opened the indoor playground geared toward parents and kids 6 and under in 2017 to help facilitate friendships and community amongst new parents.

Croke said they began talking about finding a buyer last December and hope to have one by this next calendar year.

“We want to find another owner who sees the value in the space we created,” she said. “We want to find someone who can continue what we started.”

Croke noted that when they first opened, Urban Fort Play was the only indoor playground in the area but over the years, other indoor playgrounds have since popped up.

In June, Urban Fort Play closed the attached café, Gather, due to staffing issues. The former café space is not included in the sale of Urban Fort Play.

“Urban Fort has brought us friendships, connections, and so much joy,” King-Popp said. “Our hope is that Urban Fort will live on with a new owner who can continue to help St. Louis families grow roots and thrive in the community. It is bittersweet, but we are excited to see what’s to come.”