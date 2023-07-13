U.S. companies are feeling the heat of decades-high interest rates and sticky inflation, with several of them filing for bankruptcy protection as the era of easy money draws to a close.
Total Chapter 11 filings for the first half of the year eclipsed those of any other comparable period since 2010, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence showed.
There were 54 corporate bankruptcy petitions in June, the same as the previous month, the report showed, with the year-to-date count nearly doubling to 340 from a year ago.
Consumer discretionary companies topped the number of bankruptcies than any other sector in 2023. Industrial and health care sectors also saw a sharp uptick in June.
Fifteen companies with more than $1 billion in liabilities filed for bankruptcy in the first half of the year, with four of them filing in June, making it the month with the most bankruptcy filings so far this year.
People are also reading…
Largest bankruptcies in 2023
|Companies with liabilities over $1B
|Bankruptcy date
|Reason
|Cyxtera Technologies
|June 4, 2023
|The data-center operator filed for bankruptcy as it struggles to pay down debt and faces funding crunch.
|PGX Holdings
|June 4, 2023
|PGX filed for bankruptcy as it lost a court case brought by the CFPB over its billing for credit repair services.
|Incora
|June 1, 2023
|The aerospace supplier, formed through the merger of Wesco and Pattonair, filed for bankruptcy due to depressed demand for aircraft maintenance and litigation over its efforts to restructure its debt outside of bankruptcy.
|Diebold Nixdorf
|June 1, 2023
|The ATM maker filed for bankruptcy, saying it had reached an agreement to reduce the company's overall debt by $2.1 billion.
|Envision Healthcare
|May 15, 2023
|The KKR & Co Inc-backed
|Kidde-Fenwal
|May 14, 2023
|The unit of Carrier Global
|Monitronics International
|May 14, 2023
|The home security systems provider with more than $1 billion in debt due in 2024 filed for bankruptcy a second time to help implement its restructuring.
|Whittaker, Clark & Daniels
|April 26, 2023
|The talc supplier filed for bankruptcy, citing a "deluge" of lawsuits alleging its talc products caused asbestos exposure and cancer.
|Bed Bath & Beyond
|April 23, 2023
|Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy after the home goods retailer failed to secure funds to stay afloat.
|LTL Management
|April 4, 2023
|The Johnson & Johnson talc unit filed for bankruptcy for a second time with the intent to present a reorganization plan with a proposed $8.9 billion settlement to a judge as soon as May 14.
|SVB Financial Group
|March 17, 2023
|SVB Financial Group filed for bankruptcy to seek buyers for its assets, days after its former unit Silicon Valley Bank was taken over by U.S. regulators.
|Diamond Sports Group
|March 14, 2023
|Diamond Sports Group, which provides local television broadcasts for nearly half of NBA, NHL and MLB games, filed for bankruptcy, caught between expensive broadcast rights agreements and sports viewers' cord-cutting habits.
|Avaya
|February 14, 2023
|Avaya filed for bankruptcy and secured a financing of $780 million as it restructures its business.
|Serta Simmons Bedding
|January 23, 2023
|Mattress maker Serta Simmons Bedding filed for bankruptcy in an effort to eliminate most of its debt.
|Party City Holdco
|January 17, 2023
|The party supplies retailer filed for bankruptcy, as persistently high inflation takes a toll on consumer spending.