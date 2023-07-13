Cyxtera Technologies June 4, 2023 The data-center operator filed for bankruptcy as it struggles to pay down debt and faces funding crunch.

PGX Holdings June 4, 2023 PGX filed for bankruptcy as it lost a court case brought by the CFPB over its billing for credit repair services.

Incora June 1, 2023 The aerospace supplier, formed through the merger of Wesco and Pattonair, filed for bankruptcy due to depressed demand for aircraft maintenance and litigation over its efforts to restructure its debt outside of bankruptcy.

Diebold Nixdorf June 1, 2023 The ATM maker filed for bankruptcy, saying it had reached an agreement to reduce the company's overall debt by $2.1 billion.

Envision Healthcare May 15, 2023 The KKR & Co Inc-backed medical staffing firm filed for bankruptcy, impacted by high labor costs and a long battle with insurer UnitedHealth Group .

Kidde-Fenwal May 14, 2023 The unit of Carrier Global that specializes in fire control systems, filed for bankruptcy, as it buckled under the weight of lawsuits alleging that "forever chemicals" in its firefighting foam products have contaminated water sources around U.S. airports and military bases.

Monitronics International May 14, 2023 The home security systems provider with more than $1 billion in debt due in 2024 filed for bankruptcy a second time to help implement its restructuring.

Whittaker, Clark & Daniels April 26, 2023 The talc supplier filed for bankruptcy, citing a "deluge" of lawsuits alleging its talc products caused asbestos exposure and cancer.

Bed Bath & Beyond April 23, 2023 Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy after the home goods retailer failed to secure funds to stay afloat.

LTL Management April 4, 2023 The Johnson & Johnson talc unit filed for bankruptcy for a second time with the intent to present a reorganization plan with a proposed $8.9 billion settlement to a judge as soon as May 14.

SVB Financial Group March 17, 2023 SVB Financial Group filed for bankruptcy to seek buyers for its assets, days after its former unit Silicon Valley Bank was taken over by U.S. regulators.

Diamond Sports Group March 14, 2023 Diamond Sports Group, which provides local television broadcasts for nearly half of NBA, NHL and MLB games, filed for bankruptcy, caught between expensive broadcast rights agreements and sports viewers' cord-cutting habits.

Avaya February 14, 2023 Avaya filed for bankruptcy and secured a financing of $780 million as it restructures its business.

Serta Simmons Bedding January 23, 2023 Mattress maker Serta Simmons Bedding filed for bankruptcy in an effort to eliminate most of its debt.