EDWARDSVILLE — Walgreens plans to close its distribution center here, affecting 393 workers. The pharmacy and drug retailer filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the state on June 29.

According to the notice, the first layoff date for the center is Aug.28. The notice also lists the cause for the closure as "restructuring."

In May, Walgreens Boots Alliance announced the slashing of about 10% of its corporate workforce, many in Chicago and Deerfield.