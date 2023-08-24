TOWN AND COUNTRY — Eyewear company Warby Parker is set to open at Town and Country Crossing shopping center this fall.

The New York City-based brand will be located between the Target and REI along Town & Country Crossing Drive. Warby Parker has two other locations at The St. Louis Galleria and in the Central West End.

Bill Siems, broker at Location Commercial Real Estate firm that represented Town and Country Crossing in the deal, said the store will be open for the winter holiday season.

“I think traditionally people saw them as more specifically either malls or urban locations, and this is their new format where they’re looking at doing more suburban (stores),” Siems said.

Warby Parker has over 160 stores across the U.S. and Canada and plans to open 40 more locations this year.

Joining Warby Parker at Town and Country Crossing early next year will be Face Foundrie, which will offer facials, eyebrow and eyelash services and skincare products. This will be the first Face Foundrie location in Missouri.

The shopping and dining hub’s most recent addition, beauty retailer Sephora, opened its doors at the end of 2022 in the same strip as Athleta and HomeGoods.

“Beauty and health care are really big right now,” Siems said.

Retail hubs like Town and Country Crossing are on the rise while malls dwindle, Siems explained. As retailers look to expand, many favor the hybrid-mix of stores like Whole Foods and Target along with traditional fashion and mall tenants to attract shoppers.