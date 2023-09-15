WENTZVILLE — Businesses and officials here wrestled Friday with what could become an economic blow as 3,700 workers at General Motors, the area's largest employer, went on strike.

Many recalled the last United Auto Workers walkout against GM, in 2019, which lasted 40 days. The effects of this strike may not hit businesses immediately, they said, but it will be felt throughout the community.

“The membership lives here, works here, plays here, spends dollars here,” said Wentzville Mayor Nick Guccione. “It’s a big economic driver for the community. It’s our largest employer. So hopefully this won’t last long.”

If the strike stretches on, it could be a blow to the network of companies in the area that supply the GM plant. And during the last strike, city tax revenue took a hit.

“This is big, this time. It’s all three automakers,” Guccione said. “I’m hopeful they get back to the table, and cooler heads prevail.”

Jordan Dugum, owner of Grab and Go, about 10 minutes from the Wentzville plant, said Friday afternoon that he’s already seen a change.

“We’re concerned. We haven’t seen a big hit yet but we’re feeling it already,” he said. “The numbers did slow down. We have two other stores and they’re feeling it too.”

Usually, the convenience store gets workers in for lunch and dinner, and at odd hours, given the different shifts GM employees work.

“We see them all the time. You’ll see the regulars who live around here still come in, but there are a bunch of people who live 20, 30, 40 minutes away who we won’t see anymore,” Dugum said.

In 2019, Dugum said his business saw fewer customers, but that the strike wasn’t as long as what he believes this one will be.

“It shakes people that know it’s coming. This strike is solid,” he said. “It’s going to hurt a lot of businesses — not just GM, but everyone working with GM.”

The strike began after automakers GM, Ford and Stellantis and the UAW failed to reach agreements before their labor contracts expired at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. GM has 4,100 employees at its Wentzville assembly plant; 3,700 are UAW members.

“It might affect supplies as things start to trickle down,” said Discount Tire employee Mark Cutshall. “You traditionally hear about a strike and other businesses tend to get nervous. There’s not a lot we can do but try to help as best as we can and weather the storm with them.”

Other area businesses pledged their solidarity to the cause.

Co-owner Ray Potthoff of Rookies Bar and Grill off of Route 40 said he doesn't think they’ll see an immediate decrease in customers, but that workers will likely "watch their pocketbooks for a while."

During the 2019 strike, co-owner Kim Potthoff said they took wings to feed workers on the picket line, and they're interested in doing it again.

“We have to stand by their side and support them,” she said Friday morning. “They support our town. They work hard.”

Because the restaurant is a bit farther from the GM plant than other local bars, Ray Potthoff said he doesn’t expect to see a huge decrease in business.

Alfano’s Pizza will be discounting pizzas for striking GM workers, owner John Alfano said.

GM workers can buy a large pizza for the price of a small one while on strike. Alfano said his business held this deal last time the union went on strike and he asked customers for donations, which he took to the picket line. He ended up giving away $1,000 worth of perks, he said.

“They’re the main economic juggernaut of the area. We have to stand behind them,” he said.

Save A Lot cashier Jackie Mueller said she hadn’t heard about the strike as of Friday morning. Yet, she said, she’s not surprised by the action given the recent uptick in labor movements across the country.

She said that GM boosted Wentzville by opening the plant in the early 1980s.

“There was a real estate boom and people came to the city to work,” she said. “Wentzville is here because of General Motors.”

Post-Dispatch reporter Annika Merrilees contributed to this report.