FENTON — The chocolate in your chocolate milk may well come from a relatively unknown St. Louis-area company, where the employees are as contented as the cows.

International Food Products Corp. was voted one of the Top Workplaces among mid-sized businesses in the St. Louis region for 2023. The employees may be happy, but the Fenton-based company may not be the first that comes to mind when listing area businesses.

“We tout ourselves as the best-kept secret in the food industry, and I think we’re also the best-kept secret in St. Louis,” said Jamie Moritz, the general manager.

IFPC makes and distributes dozens of products through 14 distribution centers around the country. In the local area, at their Aviator manufacturing plant (the old Ford factory) in Hazelton, the biggest product is chocolate dairy powder, which is used to make chocolate milk.

The powder is shipped out to dairy companies that mix it with milk and sugar or high fructose corn syrup.

“We supply ingredients to food manufacturers and dairy processors,” Moritz said. “Names you know and names you don’t. Everyone from General Mills to Golden Foods in St. Louis, from California to New York,” Moritz said.

Food companies reach out to IFPC when they need industrial-sized amounts of olive oil or honey, granulated sugar or chocolate chips, sea salt or vitamin C. They even carry such obscure grains as amaranth and teff, though sales of these, Moritz said, are minimal.

Two of their plants — one in St. Louis and one in Kansas City — are devoted to sugar and corn sweeteners. These items can either be kept in their original forms and shipped out to customers, or the sugar, for instance, can be turned into liquid sucrose and delivered in bulk trucks.

They also buy and resale raw ingredients, essentially acting as warehouses, or delivering the goods directly from the manufacturers to the customers.

The company was founded in 1974 by Fred Brown Sr., who now acts as the company’s chairman. His son, Clayton Brown, is the CEO. According to his company biography, Clayton Brown began working at his father’s company when he was still in high school, unloading railcars of sugar at the warehouse.

The family still owns the business.

“What makes us great is simple: The Brown family and the family atmosphere that they live every day, not just preach,” said Moritz, who came to the company in 1997 and has never worked anywhere else.

That family atmosphere is evident in the company’s social media posts: They have an entire week of festivities at Christmas; food and drinks for employees and their families at 9 Mile Garden; Halloween activities that last year included photos of employees’ children in their costumes; bring your dog to work day; special food for the Cardinals’ opening day and a lot more.

“The family loves their people. That shines through in a lot of ways, in the way that they take care of us. They are in business not to make a profit but to provide a good life for the people who work for them,” Moritz said.

“They show that in the way they compensate employees, the way they value the work-life balance. They did that before COVID, before it was trendy. They’ve always had that value, your own family is more important than work.”

The company offers what Moritz calls “a very flexible remote schedule.” Employees can come in one day a week or up to five days a week.

“But we create an atmosphere where people want to come in and engage with other people and not just do the work. We’re a people business,” Moritz said.

IFPC has about 450 employees around the country, with 150 or so in the St. Louis area. The local number includes workers at two sister companies that are also owned by the Brown family, the sustainability-minded Green Field Solutions and the animal-food company International Ingredient Corporation.

Kate Berryman, a training and development specialist, has been with the companies for 10 years. She enjoys the family atmosphere, the flexibility and the fact that “everyone here is super-nice,” she said.

An important part of the esprit de corps are all of the events, such as the annual bags — cornhole — tournament held each May.